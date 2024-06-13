US Open 2024 Second Round Tee Times
Rory McIlroy is out early on Friday at the US Open while Tiger Woods plays in the afternoon
The star US Open trio of Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler go out early on Friday morning at Pinehurst No.2 after playing late in round one.
McIlroy shone on Thursday with a bogey-free 65 to co-lead, and he'll be hoping to put himself right in contention for the weekend to finally get over the line for his fifth Major win. They go off at 7.29am from the 10th tee in round two.
Bryson DeChambeau is another in-form big name also playing early on Friday. The 2020 US Open champion shot three-under on Thursday as he continued his good play from the year's first two Majors. He plays with Max Homa and Viktor Hovland at 7:40am off the 1st.
Tiger Woods struggled with a four-over-par 74 to leave work to do in the second round, and he's out in the afternoon at 1.14pm alongside Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick from the 1st tee. Leader Patrick Cantlay is also among the afternoon wave, as are Ludvig Aberg, Brooks Koepka and Collin Morikawa.
US Open tee times: Round 2
All Eastern Time
- 1 - 6:45am: Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest, Wells Williams (a)
- 10 - 6:45am: Jason Scrivener, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Brendan Valdes (a)
- 1 - 6:56am: Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson
- 10 - 6:56am: Santiago De la Fuente (a), Sam Bairstow, Eugenio Chacarra
- 1 - 7:07am: Beau Hossler, Victor Perez, Adam Schenk
- 10 - 7:07am: Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 1 - 7:18am: Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes
- 10 - 7:18am: Jason Day, Harris English, Tom Kim
- 1 - 7:29am: Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge
- 10 - 7:29am: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler
- 1 - 7:40am: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa
- 10 - 7:40am: Brian Harman, Nick Dunlap, Wyndham Clark
- 1 - 7:51am: Sepp Straka, Peter Malnati, J.T. Poston
- 10 - 7:51am: Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth
- 1 - 8:02am: Gordon Sargent (a), Jake Knapp, Cameron Young
- 10 - 8:02am: Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer
- 1 - 8:13am: Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott
- 10 - 8:13am: Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen
- 1 - 8:24am: Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy, Benjamin James (a)
- 10 - 8:24am: Brendon Todd, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren
- 1 - 8:35am: Frankie Capan III, Andrew Svoboda, Luke Clanton (a)
- 10 - 8:35am: Thomas Detry, Brian Campbell, Jackson Buchanan (a)
- 1 - 8:46am: Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai (a), Brandon Wu
- 10 - 8:46am: Taisei Shimuzu, Gunnar Broin (a), Maxwell Moldovan
- 1 - 8:57am: Joey Vrzich, Chris Naegel, Otto Black
- 10 - 8:57am: Sung Kang, Riki Kawamoto, John Chin
- 1 - 12:30pm: Rico Hoey, Tom McKibbin, Matteo Manassero
- 10 - 12:30pm: Michael McGowan, Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister
- 1 - 12:41pm: Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino, Seamus Power
- 10 - 12:41pm: Frederik Kjettrup, Chris Petefish, Parker Bell (a)
- 1 - 12:52pm: S.H. Kim, Justin Lower, Tim Widing
- 10 - 12:52pm: Omar Morales (a), Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis
- 1 - 1:03pm: Lucas Glover, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith
- 10 - 1:03pm: Corey Conners, Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo
- 1 - 1:14pm: Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods
- 10 - 1:14pm: Ryo Ishikawa, Francesco Molinari, Sergio Garcia
- 1 - 1:25pm: Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Russell Henley
- 10 - 1:25pm: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka
- 1 - 1:36pm: Tony Finau, Ludvig Aberg, Dustin Johnson
- 10 - 1:36pm: Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Phil Mickelson
- 1 - 1:47pm: Justin Rose, Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson
- 10 - 1:47pm: Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala, Nicolai Højgaard
- 1 - 1:58pm: Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox, David Puig
- 10 - 1:58pm: Si Woo Kim, Matthieu Pavon, Sungjae Im
- 1 - 2:09pm: Byeong Hun An, Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari
- 10 - 2:09pm: Nico Echavarria, Robert Rock, Neal Shipley (a)
- 1 - 2:20pm: Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk, Cam Davis
- 10 - 2:20pm: Takumi Kanaya, Stewart Hagestad (a), Mac Meissner
- 1 - 2:31pm: Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson, Zac Blair
- 10 - 2:31pm: Isaiah Salinda, Bryan Kim (a), Jim Herman
- 1 - 2:42pm: Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell, Ashton McCulloch (a)
- 10 - 2:42pm: Carson Schaake, Charlie Reiter, Colin Prater (a)
