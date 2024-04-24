Two-Time Major Runner-Up Amy Olson Announces Retirement Aged 31

LPGA Tour pro Amy Olson has announced she is retiring from the game after an 11-year professional career.

The 31-year-old hasn’t played since the 2023 US Women’s Open, when she appeared despite being seven months pregnant at the time. Olson missed the cut at the Pebble Beach Major before stepping away from the game to take maternity leave.

Now, Olson has chosen not to return to action. The American made the announcement on social media with a statement that began: “What. A. Ride. My journey in professional golf is officially ending. Call it quitting, retirement, a VERY extended maternity leave… I am turning the page to the next chapter in my life.”

Olson then thanked those who helped her career, before finishing by writing: “The best is yet to come!!”

Among those offering their well wishes to Olson were two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson, who responded to her Instagram message writing: “Congratulations Amy!! Enjoy your next chapter!!”

Elsewhere, Malaysian pro Kelly Tan wrote: “Congrats @amyolsongolf on a great career! You are an amazing friend, competitor and role model. I’ll miss you and am so excited for what comes next for you.

The official account of the LPGA Tour also responded, writing: “We can’t wait to see what you do next, Amy!”

Olson, who attended North Dakota State University, turned pro in 2013, earning her LPGA Tour card in June that year. While she didn’t win a professional tournament, she came close in Majors twice, finishing T2 at both the 2018 Amundi Evian Championship behind Angela Stanford and the 2020 US Women’s Open, which was won by A Lim Kim.

Olson's T2 at the 2020 US Women's Open was one of two runner-up finishes at Majors (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olson also finished T9 at the 2018 Chevron Championship as well as T10 at that year’s CME Group Tour Championship.

Olson announced the birth of her baby daughter last September, writing on Instagram: “Our world just got a whole lot cuter. Carly Gray Olson, born 9.15.23. We are so blessed and grateful to God who gives good gifts!! So many prayers answered in this little bundle.”