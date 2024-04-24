Two-Time Major Runner-Up Amy Olson Announces Retirement Aged 31
The LPGA Tour pro, who has been on maternity leave since last year, made the announcement on social media
LPGA Tour pro Amy Olson has announced she is retiring from the game after an 11-year professional career.
The 31-year-old hasn’t played since the 2023 US Women’s Open, when she appeared despite being seven months pregnant at the time. Olson missed the cut at the Pebble Beach Major before stepping away from the game to take maternity leave.
Now, Olson has chosen not to return to action. The American made the announcement on social media with a statement that began: “What. A. Ride. My journey in professional golf is officially ending. Call it quitting, retirement, a VERY extended maternity leave… I am turning the page to the next chapter in my life.”
Olson then thanked those who helped her career, before finishing by writing: “The best is yet to come!!”
A post shared by Amy Olson (@amyolsongolf)
A photo posted by on
Among those offering their well wishes to Olson were two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson, who responded to her Instagram message writing: “Congratulations Amy!! Enjoy your next chapter!!”
Elsewhere, Malaysian pro Kelly Tan wrote: “Congrats @amyolsongolf on a great career! You are an amazing friend, competitor and role model. I’ll miss you and am so excited for what comes next for you.
The official account of the LPGA Tour also responded, writing: “We can’t wait to see what you do next, Amy!”
Olson, who attended North Dakota State University, turned pro in 2013, earning her LPGA Tour card in June that year. While she didn’t win a professional tournament, she came close in Majors twice, finishing T2 at both the 2018 Amundi Evian Championship behind Angela Stanford and the 2020 US Women’s Open, which was won by A Lim Kim.
Olson also finished T9 at the 2018 Chevron Championship as well as T10 at that year’s CME Group Tour Championship.
Olson announced the birth of her baby daughter last September, writing on Instagram: “Our world just got a whole lot cuter. Carly Gray Olson, born 9.15.23. We are so blessed and grateful to God who gives good gifts!! So many prayers answered in this little bundle.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
