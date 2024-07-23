Golf World Pays Tribute To Mark Carnevale After Broadcaster Dies Aged 64

One-time PGA Tour winner and PGA Tour Radio broadcaster Mark Carnevale died "unexpectedly" on Monday

The golfing world has paid tribute to Mark Carnevale after the one-time PGA Tour winner and radio broadcaster died "unexpectedly" at the age of 64 on Monday.

Carnevale was an immensely popular figure who enjoyed a long career as a player at first before briefly turning to administration and then broadcasting.

His lone Tour victory arrived at the 1992 Chattanooga Classic - almost 10 years after turning pro - but it was an achievement that ultimately earned him Rookie of the Year honors on the PGA Tour following seven consecutive unsuccessful trips to Q-School.

After more than 200 PGA Tour starts and over 60 Korn Ferry Tour appearances, Carnevale walked away from playing full-time golf and became tournament director of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Virginia Beach Open in 2003.

Two years later, he began a broadcasting career with SiriusXM Radio while also covering the occasional tournament for PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ along the way. His final appearance on air arrived at the Scottish Open just two weeks ago, with Carnevale due to work this week's 3M Open in Minnesota on the PGA Tour.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said of Carnevale: "Mark was a beloved part of the Tour family for a long time. He was a member of that elite club, a PGA Tour winner, and then he held numerous roles within the industry, most recently as a significant voice in PGA Tour Radio’s coverage.

"Mark knew the game and did a terrific job of conveying insights from his unique point of view – and with an engaging wit and sense of humor – to fans from countless Tour events through the years. We will miss Mark and send our condolences to his loved ones.”

Meanwhile, Greg Hopfe - PGA Tour Entertainment senior vice president and executive producer - said: “Mark Carnevale was an integral part of live coverage on our streaming platforms and PGA Tour Radio coverage. He was a consummate professional, who was respected by the PGA Tour players he covered, and his insightful analysis and humor will be greatly missed.”

Elsewhere, swathes of tributes from across the golfing world arrived after news of Carnevale's passing broke.

SiriusXM Radio peer, Colt Knost said: "RIP Mark Carnevale. @SiriusXMPGATOUR won’t be the same without him! One of the best in the business."

Meanwhile, ESPN's Michael Collins said: "I lost my grouchy teddy bear today. Mark Carnevale was one of the good ones. I loved him, I’m gonna miss him. He made all of us on @SiriusXMPGATOUR better broadcasters. More importantly, his friendship was unconditional. This hurts… a lot."

PGA Tour Live broadcaster, Jeff Eisenband said: "Gathering my thoughts here. For those of us who work in the @PGATOUR broadcasting space, Mark Carnevale has been a giant.

"He’s a guy who set the standard on @SiriusXMPGATOUR and @PGATOURLIVE. He’s someone you hope to work with and then when you do, you’re lucky enough to experience her expertise and generosity.

"He had no reason to take time out of his life the past few years to help me grow as a broadcaster. But he did, constantly sharing tips and stories to help me improve. I’m gutted. Wishing the best to his friends and family inside and outside golf."

Carnevale is survived by his wife Liz Boudreaux and his four siblings: sister Jeanne (Skip Hansford); brothers Robert (Karen), Dave (Nancy), and Dan (Lana).

