Tour Pro Suffers Unfortunate Disqualification After Reporting Alleged Cheater During Q-School

Epson Tour player, Gabby Lemieux, has revealed she was at the centre of an alleged cheating scandal after she found herself disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard at Q-School.

Lemieux was competing at stage one of the qualifying event which allows players to gain LPGA Tour cards and a promotion from the Epson Tour. However, after her fourth round, Lemieux was, unfortunately, disqualified after mistakenly signing for a 74 rather than a 75.

The story doesn't end there though, as the American later revealed her attention was largely elsewhere after she found herself embroiled in a debate about an incident with one of her playing partners.

“Another player and I called out a cheater today for marking and replacing her ball incorrectly," she explained on Instagram.“While in the scoring area, we hashed it out to figure out what we needed to do. In the process of doing so, I signed a wrong scorecard.

"I was sitting in the car when I noticed they had me down for a 74. I marched back in there to make sure that the score wasn’t just wrong online. Unfortunately, I did sign a wrong scorecard, and I am DQ from Stage 1. I did my part to save the field from a cheater."

The alleged incident appears to relate to one of her playing partners not putting her ball back in the correct place after marking it. Although Lemieux did not reveal who it was, she said the incident was also spotted by another player and her caddie.

“We need more honest people and better professionals to hold themselves to higher standards, so we don’t have to worry about this," she continued. “Protecting the field cost me my own way.

“The person didn’t put their ball back correctly, unfortunately. It’s not my word against hers. If you want to play professional golf, even if it was half an inch off… it is still cheating."

Having shot rounds of 70, 73, and 74 in the first three days, the 27-year-old faced an uphill battle heading into the final round. Her correct final-round score of 75 would not have seen her make it out of the first stage of Q-school in any case.