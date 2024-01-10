Tiger Woods Shares Incredible Joe LaCava Story And Outdrives Riggs Off His Knees In Fore Play Video

The hosts of popular podcast Fore Play have posted a new video and it's safe to say they were nervous, as they tried out their tee shots in front of 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods!

The footage begins with Riggs, Trent and Frankie immediately convinced they're in too deep, explaining how nervous they all are while waiting for Woods to appear, and it doesn't help when they run into Tommy Fleetwood, who, after asking what they're doing tells them: “I can see the black and red.”

Sure enough, Woods is almost there - in his Sunday red! Of course, the tension only increases, with Frankie claiming: “I’m the most nervous person on this property.” Finally, Woods pulls up in his cart, and immediately disarms the tension, shouting: “Hey, Riggsy! Are you all lubed up?”

Riggs then explains where each of the three are struggling with their game and it’s down to business. It’s incredible to watch Woods offer the trio a coaching masterclass, ironing out their flaws and offering encouragement. But it’s Riggs who Woods feels needs some extra work – with a long drive contest involving the pair!

After Riggs’ effort, Woods prepares for his turn, getting down on his knees, and – astonishingly – outdriving him. It's a truly incredible moment that has to be seen to be believed.

Finally, with the group relaxing after their technique has been scrutinised by Woods, he opens up about his caddies down the years, before eventually sharing an incredible story about his most recent permanent caddie, Joe LaCava, going all the way back to 1995.

Woods explains: "I played my first Masters practice round with Raymond [Floyd] and Fred [Couples] on Tuesday in '95 so I'm nervous. I'm not talking to these guys. I mean, they're Masters champions. I'm just this little amateur, right. I'm 19 years old.

"I'm not saying anything and Joey goes up: ‘Hey, want to talk to Fred about so and so, talk about this and ask Raymond about how to how to play this hole?' and Joey was like urging me on to do that and then we're going up 18: 'Why don't you talk to Fred about the US Open?' I'm like, 'Uh I don't want to get in anyone's way.'

"He says, 'Hold on' and as we're walking up 18 he goes up to Fred and after we're done Fred goes, ‘Hey, what are you doing at Shinnecock on Tuesday?’ 'I don't know, you know, Mr Couples, I just hope I'm just going to be there.' He says, 'Ten o’clock. You, me, Raymond, we'll play a practice round.'

"This is pre cell phones, right, so there's no way of communicating. So I just got to wait from April, May then you know June. I show up and hopefully they remember that they scheduled a practice round with this 19-year-old little kid, like at Shinnecock, and then, boom, they're there and that's when my relationship with Joey was cemented."

After Woods says his goodbyes, it’s all smiles from the group, as they reflect on a truly unforgettable experience with arguably the greatest player of all time.