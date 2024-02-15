Tiger Woods Says Gary Woodland's Return From Brain Surgery 'An Unbelievable Story'
Woods discussed Gary Woodland's incredible return to the tour after handing him an exemption into the Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods has praised close friend Gary Woodland and says his return to the PGA Tour following brain surgery just five months ago is "an unbelievable story".
Woods plays with Woodland and Justin Thomas over the first two days at this week's Genesis Invitational, having given Woodland an exemption into the big money event as tournament host. The pair have played together many times, including practice rounds in Majors, as well as at the 2019 Presidents Cup when Woods was a playing captain.
Woodland, the 2019 US Open champion, underwent brain surgery in September and made his return to the PGA Tour at last month's Sony Open.
"I think what Gary has gone through, I don't think people have really given it enough play," Woods said.
"I think we haven't had enough conversation about what he's gone through and how difficult life was for Gary and how scary that each and every moment he's afraid of dying, and the anxiety of that and to have a surgery and remove a tumor out of his brain and to come back and play the Tour, that's an unbelievable story.
"I think that we should applaud him for what he's been able to overcome. I can't wait, he's been one of my great friends over the years. To be able to play with two great friends tomorrow, we're going to have a great time.
"Obviously we're going to be needling each other, but it's a great needling. The fact that we're able to do it, the fact that he's here and able give us the needling is fantastic because that was a scary time when we didn't know what that was going to look like."
Woodland opened up on his surgery upon his return last month, revealing he had scary, and regular, thoughts about death before deciding to go under the knife. The American told media in Hawaii that he spent five months leading up to his surgery "really thinking I was going to die."
"[Before surgery] The doctors kept telling me I was OK, but this thing which was pushing on the part of my brain which controls fear and anxiety... it didn't matter if I was driving a car or on an airplane - I'd be thinking the bin is going to fall on me - I just thought everything was going to kill me.
"So, you can imagine - leading up to surgery - what I felt like about the thought of having my head cut open and my brain operated on. The fear going into that was awful.
"When I woke up and realized I was OK, I was filled with thankfulness and love, and that replaced the fear. It was emotional, very emotional, because I'd gone four-and-a-half months of every day really thinking I was going to die."
Woodland has missed the cut in all three of his events since returning last month. The four-time PGA Tour winner currently ranks 117th in the world.
