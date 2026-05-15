'There’s No Way On God’s Green Earth This Is My Last One' - Michael Block Makes PGA Championship Pledge After Second Round Struggles

Michael Block looks set to make an early exit from the PGA Championship this year, but he's determined he will get another chance in the future.

The 49-year-old qualified for the Major via the PGA Professional Championship at Bandon Dunes, where he recorded a T10th finish.

After shooting even-par in the opening round, Block looked in relatively good shape heading into round two at Aronimink Golf Club.

However, the tricky layout got the better of the veteran on day two, with Block recording a five-over-par round of 75.

A birdie on the par-3 fifth got the American off to a good start on Friday, but he followed that up immediately with a bogey on the sixth.

Two further bogeys (on hole eight and 11) and a double bogey on the 14th hole are very likely to have cost him the chance to make the cut now.

As things stand, it looks like a score of two-over is needed for the projected cut line at the PGA Championship today.

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Block finished as the highest club professional in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is Block's third time playing the PGA Championship in the last four years (he missed the event in 2024), but he's determined it won't be his last.

Speaking to Jason Sobel after his round on Friday, Block was asked to reflect on his performance and it was hinted he might never get another chance in this Major.

He replied: "I have to be honest with you — there’s no way on God’s green earth this is my last one. No chance. I will definitely qualify for one more, if not five more.

"Even though I'm going to turn 50, I still get the opportunity because of the PGA of America to go to the National Championship and qualify for the top 20 to come here. I definitely have some more in me, for sure. No doubt about that."

His round may not have gone to plan on Friday, but Block seemed pretty calm about it all when speaking to the press afterwards.

"6:45am, 20mph winds, 49 degrees, that isn't exactly up my alley," he said.

"I tried to grind it out as much as I could, tried to keep it up, and then at the end the wheels just started to fall off. Everything I did I just kind of put it in the wrong spots. It is what it is. I'm just gonna sit back and watch. Have some lunch, an IPA, and watch the afternoon."

Michael Block (+5) said he's going to grab lunch and an IPA while he waits to see if he makes the cut.He also said we haven't seen the last of him."There is no way on god's green earth this is my last [PGA Championship.] I will definitely qualify for one more, if not 5 more." pic.twitter.com/WlQ2ZspYAwMay 15, 2026

Block now has senior competition to look forward to, as he turns 50 in June, but he's clearly loving being involved in the biggest tournaments.

He added: "I got the senior stuff coming up which is cool. But at the same time, I don't feel like I'm done. I'm not going to win one of these but at least I can have fun and mingle with the great players here."