'The PGA Tour Has Never Been More Transparent' - Padraig Harrington Offers Alternate View To Players Demanding Greater Clarity

Padraig Harrington insists the PGA Tour "has never been more transparent than it is now" and believes players have "extremely high expectations" about the speed and quality of the information they receive.

Harrington's claims arrived in response to a group of 20 players enlisting legal help to "demand" greater transparency around potential investment proposals from the PGA Tour.

The US-based Tour had revealed in mid-November that it would try to build upon the framework agreement with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) but that the PGA Tour would also be welcoming offers from "dozens" of other possible third-party backers.

But apparently unhappy with how little they knew about something that could alter the structure of the PGA Tour and, in turn, have "a profound impact" on both their and other pro golfers' lives, the band of 20 players made what they felt was a proactive decision to corral their employer into action.

Quoting a Golf Digest story on the players' letter, the three-time Major champion offered an alternative view.

Harrington said: "Interesting times. I can tell you the @PGATOUR has never been more transparent than it is now. I’m sure way more so than other corporations. Players have extremely high expectations of the timing and the detail of the information they should receive.

"The more transparency in a democratic society the more corruption is labeled at it (think American politics) while the less transparency in a society the less corruption is seen."

Legal action from the 20 named golfers arrived days after a group of anonymous PGA Tour players requested a "special meeting to address issues" within the Tour - one of which was the PGA Tour's leadership.

Harrington - the former World No.3 - continued the second half of his monologue by pointing out that players are able to make regular contact with PGA Tour CEO Jay Monahan and his staff at regular intervals.

Harrington said: "Most player meetings are now mandatory, voting is simple and online. This was done as, historically, players didn’t turn up or vote. We now have access to player representatives every week. Access to our CEO and his number two many weeks of the year. Imagine getting that access in a regular corporation.

"Constant timely updates by email whenever anything is agreed. June 7th release couldn’t of been any sooner after a deal was done. Any leak might of scuppered the cancelling of the law suits."

