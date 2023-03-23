Take This Golf Survey For A Chance To Win An Amazon Giftcard
Tell us what kind of golfer you are. Take our latest YOU & YOUR GOLF survey, and be in with a chance to win a £250 or $300 Amazon giftcard
Are you an avid golfer, who plays in all weather, always looking to improve and keen to compete in club competitions or the type of golfer for whom a round of golf is the way you like to catch up with friends and take some exercise at the weekend?
Whether you are a lifelong player who is a club member or someone completely new to the game and starting your golfing journey, we want to hear from you (opens in new tab).
The world of golf has changed a lot in the past decade, especially in the last few years, and we want you to tell us about your experience of playing the game and the gear you use. You may be playing with the same tried and tested clubs you’ve had for years, just invested in a new set of custom-fitted clubs and some of the latest golf tech devices or only just taken the plunge and bought your first set.
This survey YOU & YOUR GOLF (opens in new tab) is open to anyone who plays golf in the UK or in the US and Canada and takes about 6-8 minutes to complete. To say thank you for your time, your entry will be placed into a prize draw for a chance to *win an Amazon giftcard worth £250 or $300 (if US/Canada based).
Good luck and we look forward to hearing from you!
Take survey (opens in new tab)
*T&Cs apply (https://www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/) Survey open till 14 April 2023.
