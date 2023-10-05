Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine And Receive A £10 Amazon Gift Card

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Golf Monthly magazine subscription offer Get the gift that keeps on giving, with the brand new issue of Golf Monthly coming direct to your door or digital device every four weeks. Subscribe now and get an Amazon gift card worth £10.

Established in 1911, Golf Monthly is the world’s oldest golf magazine and acknowledged as the UK’s most authoritative source of information on the game we love.

Written for golfers, by golfers, every issue features tips on how to play better, reviews of the the latest equipment, interviews with the biggest names in the game, ideas for where to play at home and abroad and expert insight and features on the grass roots game. Golf Monthly is the whole game in one.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With this subscription you can also get a £10 Amazon gift card as well which means you can get those dozen golf balls, or new golf polo for a discount right now.

Golf Monthly magazine subscription offer Get the gift that keeps on giving, with the brand new issue of Golf Monthly coming direct to your door or digital device every four weeks. Subscribe now and get an Amazon gift card worth £10.

Offer terms and conditions:

Offer closes 19th October 2023 at 10am BST. Offer open to new UK subscribers only. Direct Debit offer is available to UK subscribers only. We will notify you in advance of any price changes.

All gift subscriptions will start with the first available issue on-sale after December 2023. If you would like your gift subscription to start with an earlier issue, you can choose an earlier issue when ordering or you can contact customer services. Orders purchased for yourself will start with the next available issue - please allow up to 6 weeks for delivery of your first issue (up to 8 weeks outside of the UK). The gift is only available to new UK subscribers on print subscriptions. The gift is not available on trial, overseas or digital-only subscriptions.

Your gift card will be sent to you within 10 working days via email once payment has been processed. Details on how to redeem and use your gift card will be in your gift card confirmation email. You need to claim your gift card by 29th February 2024.

Payment is non-refundable after the 14 day cancellation period unless exceptional circumstances apply. Exclusions apply. For enquiries please call: +44 (0)330 333 1113. Lines are open Monday-Friday, 8:30am-7pm, and Saturday, 10am-3pm GMT (excluding Bank Holidays) or e-mail: help@magazinesdirect.com. Calls to 0330 numbers will be charged at no more than a national landline call, and may be included in your phone provider’s call bundle.