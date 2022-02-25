Steve Williams Reveals The Unique Thing Tiger Woods 'Never Did'

Steve Williams, long-time caddie of Tiger Woods, has given a rare glimpse into the elite mindset of his former employer in a new podcast series called “Chasing Majors.”

The Kiwi was on the bag of the 15-time major champion during his prime years before they split in 2011, so knows him better than most. And speaking to Australian Golf Digest writer and podcast host Evin Priest, the 58-year-old detailed one of the aspects of Woods’s character that set him apart.

“One of the things I admire most about Tiger - I admired a lot of things about him - but one thing I absolutely admired about Tiger is that at the completion of a tournament you'd walk into the scorer's hut and you sign your scorecard and you hand it in,” Williams said.

“And they always have a sheet with the prize money allocation for everybody so you can look up on the screen to see how you finished and look down and see how much you won. Tiger never, ever once took a look at that. He played to win trophies and create records, not for prize money.”

Williams, who caddied for Adam Scott and Danielle Kang after Woods, went on to say that he never saw anyone else display such little regard for the financial rewards of life on tour during his 40-year career.

"He’s the only player I’ve ever caddied for, the only player I’ve ever seen who never, ever looked at that sheet. OK, you could argue he didn’t need to look at that sheet, but every player looks at that sheet, and he never did."

During their time together, Woods and Williams combined to win 13 major championships and hold dominion over the World No. 1 spot for longer than anyone else in history, before their very public split as the American's private life fell apart.

Woods tops the list for career earnings on the PGA Tour, having amassed more than $120 million in prize money alone since turning pro in 1996. The 46-year old is still recovering from horrific injuries sustained in last February’s car crash but has vowed he will return to the PGA Tour, albeit in a limited capacity.