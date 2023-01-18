Standards Questioned On LPGA Over Locker Room Controversy

The LPGA's season-opener should be a cause for celebration, but the week began under a cloud of controversy as players were told they would be unable to use the locker rooms at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club.

Instead, the 29 competitors at the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions will have access to the women's bathrooms and showers only, but will have nowhere to store valuables.

As reported by Golfweek (opens in new tab), the renowned Florida golf club does have a men's locker room that would provide ample space for everyone in the field, but due to the hospitality arrangement, it is to remain open to the public. Aaron Stewart, VP of sports marketing at Hilton Grand Vacations, said that plans to provide temporary facilities were scrapped by the tour.

In a memo, players were also told they "may not use the practice facilities more than one hour prior to their practice tee times" and that "use of the practice facilities is not available unless playing a practice round."

Ryan O'Toole, who is sharing a car with a fellow competitor, expressed her dismay at the situation. She told Golfweek: "I’m not mad at the club; I’m not mad at the sponsor. I’m annoyed at the LPGA for that just being an overlooked factor."

Matilda Castren, who won her maiden LPGA title in 2021, added: "You should have a certain standard."

The tournament, which features a unique celebrity competition, is known for its fun and vibrant atmosphere, but this has already put a dampener on proceedings.

It comes after the LPGA hit the headlines late in 2022 when one of its major sponsors questioned the Tour's leadership after no players turned up to a function organised by the CME Group ahead of the season-ending Tour Championship.

Terry Duffy, CEO of CME Group, said: "It’s an embarrassment to a company of my size and an embarrassment to me personally. I am exceptionally disappointed with the leadership of the LPGA. They better get their act together because they’re going to lose people like me over stuff like this."

On the latest issue, LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan is said to have been unaware of the situation prior to Tuesday.