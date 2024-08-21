Stacy Lewis Suggests New Solheim Cup Playoff Format
The USA captain thinks a playoff should be introduced in the event of a tie, as seen in last year's match at Finca Cortesin
USA captain Stacy Lewis has suggested a playoff format for both the Solheim Cup and the Ryder Cup to avoid the US vs Europe match ending in a tie.
Last year's Solheim Cup was tied 14-14, with Europe celebrating due to the fact that defending champions keep the trophy, or 'retain' it, when a tie takes place.
Lewis, who was captain at Finca Cortesin last year, admitted she shed tears after the halved match and has an idea for a doubles playoff to ensure each contest produces a winner.
"I would be open to it but I think it would be something that happened at the Solheim Cup as well as the Ryder Cup. I think we have to, not we have to, but I think it would be in our best interests to do it together; that way for the fans and for everybody watching, it's the same, whether it's the men's or the women's," she said at this week's AIG Women's Open on a Solheim Cup playoff.
"I would actually see it more of a two-person -- because it is a team event, I would like to keep the team element to it versus a single player going out with all the weight of the world on their shoulders.
"I see it more as an alternate-shot. Send two players out, you start out there on 14 or 15 where they got all the builds and let them play it all over."
Lewis spoke of the emotions of not winning last time out and described this year's match, taking place next month at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, as "unfinished business."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Both she and Suzann Pettersen remain as captains after last year's tie in Spain.
"Yeah, it was hard. In the moment and kind of the aftermath, I was more concerned about the players. I didn't want them to see this as a super negative thing because I felt like they did a lot of good things," she said.
"I was trying to encourage them in all of that. And I just remember on the plane ride home, my daughter had fallen asleep. It was just her and I and I kind of had a little cry moment. Like we worked so hard and we put so much into this and it was a tie.
"It was like, as soon as I got home, it just has felt like a carryover. It's felt like, call it unfinished business. You know, so I mean in a way it worked out nicely that Suzann and I are both coming back because we get to kind of settle the score is the way I feel about it.
"I'm sure she feels differently but I feel like it's time to settle the score and yeah, I mean, they are so close together that it really - I haven't had a break from it. We got home from Spain and immediately started in to the next one.
"It's been a long three years, I will say that."
'It's night and day'
Lewis, who won her second Major title here at St Andrews in the 2013 Women's British Open, says the championship is now vastly bigger and better than 11 years ago as the women's game continues to grow.
"It's night and day. You know, it's really been since AIG and since, really, I think more since the R&A has come on board because they have obviously run the men's championship for a long time and so they set a standard there of what they provide for the players and how they treat the players, and the golf courses that we're playing," she said.
"So it's really, I think the R&A's relationship has really allowed this championship to grow to the level that we're at. And you know, and obviously the sponsor of AIG is important but I think more those connections within the R&A is what's helped us grow.
"The list of courses that we played, say, from my first couple years on tour to now, it's night and day better, and so just really happy as a player that has pushed for this for a long time to see where we're going and where we're at."
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Rory McIlroy Blasts Drive Over Range Net At Castle Pines After Hitting 370-Yard Shots In Practice Round
The PGA Tour's second-longest hitter has been sending his drives a considerable distance in Colorado - with the increased altitude helping McIlroy produce incredible numbers
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
My 6 Biggest Equipment Takeaways From Attending A LIV Golf Event
I recently attended the LIV Golf UK event and was really surprised by some of the equipment I saw. Here's what stood out...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
'Everything Comes To An End' - Catriona Matthew Confirms Final AIG Women's Open Appearance
The 2009 champion says that this year's AIG Women's Open will be her last
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Meet The 5 Amateurs Playing In The AIG Women’s Open
The AIG Women’s Open will feature five amateurs among the 144-player field – here are the details on how they reached the Major
By Mike Hall Published
-
Charley Hull Explains Why She Finds St Andrews 'A Harder Links' Than Most Ahead Of AIG Women's Open
The World No.10 shared a swing change she has been working on recently and explained why St Andrews' Old Course represents a particularly difficult challenge for her
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
AIG Women's Open Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
All the tee times and streaming info for the first two rounds of the AIG Women's Open
By Mike Hall Published
-
Gemma Dryburgh Makes Prediction On Potential Women's Masters
The LPGA Tour winner believes there will one day be a women's professional tournament at Augusta National
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Why Women Should Be Excited About The New TaylorMade Kalea Gold Range
Designed by women, for women, TaylorMade launches new Kalea Gold range of clubs for 2024
By Alison Root Published
-
Lexi Thompson Could Be Ending Major Career At AIG Women’s Open This Week
Thompson announced her retirement in May and could well be set for a final-ever appearance at a Major championship this week
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
7 Big Names Missing The 2024 AIG Women's Open
Several Olympic and Solheim Cup stars will not feature in the final women's Major of the season after the field was confirmed following Open qualifying on Monday
By Jonny Leighfield Published