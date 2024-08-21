Stacy Lewis Suggests New Solheim Cup Playoff Format

USA captain Stacy Lewis has suggested a playoff format for both the Solheim Cup and the Ryder Cup to avoid the US vs Europe match ending in a tie.

Last year's Solheim Cup was tied 14-14, with Europe celebrating due to the fact that defending champions keep the trophy, or 'retain' it, when a tie takes place.

Lewis, who was captain at Finca Cortesin last year, admitted she shed tears after the halved match and has an idea for a doubles playoff to ensure each contest produces a winner.

"I would be open to it but I think it would be something that happened at the Solheim Cup as well as the Ryder Cup. I think we have to, not we have to, but I think it would be in our best interests to do it together; that way for the fans and for everybody watching, it's the same, whether it's the men's or the women's," she said at this week's AIG Women's Open on a Solheim Cup playoff.

"I would actually see it more of a two-person -- because it is a team event, I would like to keep the team element to it versus a single player going out with all the weight of the world on their shoulders.

"I see it more as an alternate-shot. Send two players out, you start out there on 14 or 15 where they got all the builds and let them play it all over."

Lewis spoke of the emotions of not winning last time out and described this year's match, taking place next month at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, as "unfinished business."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both she and Suzann Pettersen remain as captains after last year's tie in Spain.

Lewis and Pettersen are captains again at this year's Solheim Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Yeah, it was hard. In the moment and kind of the aftermath, I was more concerned about the players. I didn't want them to see this as a super negative thing because I felt like they did a lot of good things," she said.

"I was trying to encourage them in all of that. And I just remember on the plane ride home, my daughter had fallen asleep. It was just her and I and I kind of had a little cry moment. Like we worked so hard and we put so much into this and it was a tie.

"It was like, as soon as I got home, it just has felt like a carryover. It's felt like, call it unfinished business. You know, so I mean in a way it worked out nicely that Suzann and I are both coming back because we get to kind of settle the score is the way I feel about it.

"I'm sure she feels differently but I feel like it's time to settle the score and yeah, I mean, they are so close together that it really - I haven't had a break from it. We got home from Spain and immediately started in to the next one.

"It's been a long three years, I will say that."

'It's night and day'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lewis, who won her second Major title here at St Andrews in the 2013 Women's British Open, says the championship is now vastly bigger and better than 11 years ago as the women's game continues to grow.

"It's night and day. You know, it's really been since AIG and since, really, I think more since the R&A has come on board because they have obviously run the men's championship for a long time and so they set a standard there of what they provide for the players and how they treat the players, and the golf courses that we're playing," she said.

"So it's really, I think the R&A's relationship has really allowed this championship to grow to the level that we're at. And you know, and obviously the sponsor of AIG is important but I think more those connections within the R&A is what's helped us grow.

"The list of courses that we played, say, from my first couple years on tour to now, it's night and day better, and so just really happy as a player that has pushed for this for a long time to see where we're going and where we're at."