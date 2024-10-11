St Andrews Clubhouse Set For Changes As Major Upgrade Planned
St Andrews Links Trust has unveiled plans for a big expansion and upgrade of the famous Links Clubhouse that serves the Old Course, New Course and Jubilee Course at the Home of Golf
There are big changes coming at the Home of Golf after St Andrews Links Trust submitted plans to upgrade the Links Clubhouse that acts as the hub for the three oldest courses on the property.
Located just off the second fairway of the Old Course, the Links Clubhouse has also been serving the New and Jubilee courses since it was completed in 1995.
Now, just before it's 30th year of operation, the St Andrews Links Trust has handed plans to Fife Council to expand the venue and include upgrades for a new cafe, retail space, locker room facilities for golfers and roof terrace.
After pulling in £40m in revenue from over 283,000 rounds of golf in 2023, the St Andrews Links Trust is ploughing the profit back into improvements to the Home of Golf, as is its remit.
“We’re excited to unveil these plans to deliver a significantly enhanced experience at the Links Clubhouse for the benefit of all golfers and non-golfing visitors to the Home of Golf," said St Andrews Links Trust chief executive Neil Coulson.
“The appetite and demand to play at St Andrews Links since the pandemic has been unprecedented, which has allowed us to not only fully recover financially but to begin the process of strategic reinvestment back into the site to benefit current customers as well as future generations.
"We look forward to sharing more details for reinvestment into the Links, which will include a mixture of on and off-course projects such as irrigation and coastal management.”
The Links Clubhouse is the hub of activity around the Old Course, New Course and Jubilee Course and is a popular venue for both visiting and local golfers and just locals of the area.
Part of the refurbishment will include more energy efficient building materials and infrastructure and the Links Clubhouse will have its own energy hub as part of the Links trust's sustainability strategy.
Players flock to St Andrews on a pilgrimage to the Home of Golf, and pretty soon it seems their experience will be even better with the upgraded facilities planned.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
