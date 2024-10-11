St Andrews Clubhouse Set For Changes As Major Upgrade Planned

There are big changes coming at the Home of Golf after St Andrews Links Trust submitted plans to upgrade the Links Clubhouse that acts as the hub for the three oldest courses on the property.

Located just off the second fairway of the Old Course, the Links Clubhouse has also been serving the New and Jubilee courses since it was completed in 1995.

Now, just before it's 30th year of operation, the St Andrews Links Trust has handed plans to Fife Council to expand the venue and include upgrades for a new cafe, retail space, locker room facilities for golfers and roof terrace.

After pulling in £40m in revenue from over 283,000 rounds of golf in 2023, the St Andrews Links Trust is ploughing the profit back into improvements to the Home of Golf, as is its remit.

“We’re excited to unveil these plans to deliver a significantly enhanced experience at the Links Clubhouse for the benefit of all golfers and non-golfing visitors to the Home of Golf," said St Andrews Links Trust chief executive Neil Coulson.

“The appetite and demand to play at St Andrews Links since the pandemic has been unprecedented, which has allowed us to not only fully recover financially but to begin the process of strategic reinvestment back into the site to benefit current customers as well as future generations.

"We look forward to sharing more details for reinvestment into the Links, which will include a mixture of on and off-course projects such as irrigation and coastal management.”

An impression of the new Links Clubhouse at St Andrews (Image credit: St Andrews Links Trust)

The Links Clubhouse is the hub of activity around the Old Course, New Course and Jubilee Course and is a popular venue for both visiting and local golfers and just locals of the area.

Part of the refurbishment will include more energy efficient building materials and infrastructure and the Links Clubhouse will have its own energy hub as part of the Links trust's sustainability strategy.

Players flock to St Andrews on a pilgrimage to the Home of Golf, and pretty soon it seems their experience will be even better with the upgraded facilities planned.