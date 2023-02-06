St Andrews Abandons Swilcan Bridge Changes Following Backlash

An experiment to include a stone pathway on the approach to the world-famous Swilcan Bridge at St Andrews’ Old Course has been abandoned following a social media backlash.

Word that changes had been made broke last week with an image of a patio-style addition to the approach to the bridge. However, the reaction from golf fans was not positive, with one Twitter user saying it was “like drawing a moustache on the Mona Lisa.

In an attempt to explain the reasoning for the move, St Andrews Links Trust responded to the concerns with a lengthy statement emphasising that no work had taken place on the bridge itself and that it had been done to try and protect the area from the significant foot traffic it attracts. The statement also said: “We are confident we will find the best ongoing solution to preserve the iconic nature of the Swilcan Bridge and its surroundings while ensuring that as many people as possible can continue to visit the site year round."

Whatever that solution is it won’t be the controversial pathway. St Andrews Links Trust has now released a second statement on the issue, this time confirming turf will be reinstated in the area. It explains that the work had been “undertaken as part of ongoing attempts to mitigate the issue of significant wear and tear to the turf.”

It goes on to state that “the stonework at the approach and exit of the bridge was identified as one possible long term solution, however while this installation would have provided some protection, in this instance we believe we are unable to create a look which is in keeping with its iconic setting and have taken the decision to remove it. The statement finishes by confirming that turf will be reinstated “in the coming days” and that “we will continue to explore alternative options for a permanent solution.”

The short-lived change to the approach to the Swilcan Bridge, on the 18th fairway at The Old Course, isn't the only striking alteration to an iconic hole recently. The 13th hole at Augusta National has been lengthened in recent months, with confirmation that it has increased by 35 yards ahead of the 2023 Masters.