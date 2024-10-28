'Take Good Care Of This Wonderful Tour' - Soren Kjeldsen Bids Emotional Farewell To DP World Tour After 27 Years

Kjeldsen's time on the DP World Tour is up after losing his full playing rights, with the Dane set to play senior tour golf in 2025

Soren Kjeldsen plays a drive
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By
published

Soren Kjeldsen has played his final DP World Tour event as a full card holder after finishing T27th at the Genesis Championship in South Korea.

The Dane, who turned professional back in 1995 and has kept his European Tour card every single year since 1998, will now turn his attention to senior tour golf when he turns 50 next year after 27 years playing on the European circuit.

Kjeldsen became just the fourth player in history to surpass 700 starts on the European Tour earlier this year, joining David Howell, Miguel Angel Jiménez and Sam Torrance in the exclusive club. He won four times on the DP World Tour through his career and managed another ten runner-up finishes to bank over €16.6m.

The Dane made over 480 cuts in his 712 tournaments, fittingly playing all four rounds in his final start in Korea, where he closed with a one-under-par 71.

"I'm 50 in May next year, so therefore I haven't kept my card this year for the first time in 27 years. I played okay this year I think but it's been tough for me to compete," he told the DP World Tour.

"I made the decision to get ready for senior tour. So obviously I've got about six months now so hopefully physically, mentally get ready to give it a rip again.

"It was a dream of mine growing up and it's been even better than I could have hoped for. It's been incredible, I love the game. I've loved the competition, the people I've met. The highs, the lows, everything. It's tough to put it into words, it's been incredible."

While speaking in the Green Room, Kjeldsen described his highest moment as winning the 2016 World Cup of Golf alongside Thorbjorn Olesen in Melbourne, while he recounted an important lesson from his former caddie Julian Phillips in his early career that taught him respect.

He finished up with a message to his fellow pros, whom he told to "take good care" of his beloved European Tour.

"I've certainly got a message for all the guys playing out here on the DP World Tour," he said.

"This is an amazing tour, look after it, enjoy it. It's a fantastic way of making your living and there's a lot of trophies out there to be won, moments to be lived. So enjoy it and take good care of this wonderful tour."

A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour)

A photo posted by on

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!

Elliott is currently playing:

Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: Titleist TSi2

Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1

Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Srixon Z Star XV

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸