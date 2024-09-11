'Playing Away, You're Always An Underdog' - Pettersen Happy To Put Pressure On 'Home Favorites' USA

Team Europe may have lifted the Solheim Cup three times in a row but Suzann Pettersen says they're still underdogs playing on the road in Virginia this week.

That dramatic tie in Spain just 12 months ago meant Europe retained the Solheim Cup, but she insists that playing away from home makes them underdogs.

And it's a tag she's happy to embrace and heap the pressure on Team USA to finally end their losing run in front of their home fans at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

"I think playing away, you're always an underdog," said Pettersen. "I think that's how we've always looked at it.

"Yeah, if you look at the previous three Solheims, we've come out on the high side, and we're going to try and keep that going for sure.

"At the same time, being away, I'm very happy to kind of leave the pressure to the Americans to say they are the home favorites."

Played the same year as the Ryder Cup last year, the Solheim Cup makes a swift return to get back to playing separately from their male counterparts.

Pettersen and Stacy Lewis remain as captains, which the European skipper feels was the only way to do things.

"I think it was only the right thing to do for both Stacy and myself to kind of do this because I think it would have been an awful hard job for someone new to come in and do everything in 11 months time," said Pettersen.

"It's been a quick year since Spain. Obviously it was a quick turnaround, fast celebration. Obviously being back here in the US, it's different.

"At the same time, I think it's a great challenge to try and go out there again and get the job done. The players are all up for it, and they're always going to be a big task."

Stacy Lewis and Suzann Pettersen are Solheim Cup captains again after their tie in Spain last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

The similar teams and quick turnaround make for a unique Solheim Cup where quick lessons can be learned by both returning captains - and Pettersen has a few ways to improve with just two new faces - Esther Henseleit and Albane Valenzuela - coming into the team.

"We drew a lot of great experiences from last year," Pettersen added. "I think what we learned the most is being precise. Giving quite clear messages goes a long way. Being transparent is great. But at the same time, they kind of look for somebody who can make decisions, the players. So there's a combination.

"I think it's nice this year to have two new faces on our team. We have both Esther and Albane. Great to have new blood coming in.

"Like we can easily stir the pot quite nicely from the past with the players. We have a lot of players who have already played a lot of Solheims. So we have a lot of experience.

"That being said, with the new players coming in, it kind of creates a new energy and kind of atmosphere."