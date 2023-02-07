Singapore Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field

The DP World Tour makes its way to the Far East for a new tournament, the Singapore Classic at Laguna National.

It’s the first time since 2014 that Singapore has been on the DP World Tour’s schedule. Back then, Chilean Felipe Aguilar edged out Anders Hansen and David Lipsky by one shot to win The Championship at the same course.

Despite its relatively long absence from the country, the DP World Tour (previously called the European Tour) has an association with it going back to 1993 when Nick Faldo won the first-ever Johnnie Walker Classic.

This week, World No.30 Ryan Fox is the highest-ranked player in the field. The New Zealander’s appearance means he plays his fourth consecutive DP World Tour event as he searches for his first win since October's Alfred Dunhill Links Challenge. Meanwhile, Daniel Gavins, who won last week’s Ras al Khaimah Championship despite a final-hole disaster, misses out, but the two players he left tied for runner-up, Alexander Bjork and Zander Lombard, appear.

Other players to look out for include two-time Tour winners Ewan Ferguson and Jordan Smith and 2018 Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn. World No.74 Adrian Otaegui, whose most recent win came in the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama last October, also plays, while there’s also an appearance from Robert MacIntyre, whose last won in last September’s Italian Open at Ryder Cup venue Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. A more recent winner on the DP World Tour, Thriston Lawrence, who claimed victory in December’s South African Open in his homeland, also plays.

Another potentially interesting name in the field is Thai prodigy Ratchanon Chantananuwat, who became the youngest player to win on a tour recognised by the Official World Golf Ranking, the Asian Tour’s Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup, last April. Dan Bradbury, who won Joburg Open, Alfred Dunhill Championship winner Ockie Strydom, and AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open champion Antoine Rozner also play.

Players will be competing for a purse of $2m - an identical sum to last week’s tournament. The winner will claim $340,000, and the runner-up will win $220,000.

Singapore Classic Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $340,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $125,000 4th $100,000 5th $84,800 6th $70,000 7th $60,000 8th $50,000 9th $44,800 10th $40,000 11th $36,800 12th $34,400 13th $32,200 14th $30,600 15th $29,400 16th $28,200 17th $27,000 18th $25,800 19th $24,800 20th $24,000 21st $23,200 22nd $22,600 23rd $22,000 24th $21,400 25th $20,800 26th $20,200 27th $19,600 28th $19,000 29th $18,400 30th $17,800 31st $17,200 32nd $16,600 33rd $16,000 34th $15,400 35th $14,800 36th $14,200 37th $13,800 38th $13,400 39th $13,000 40th $12,600 41st $12,200 42nd $11,800 43rd $11,400 44th $11,000 45th $10,600 46th $10,200 47th $9,800 48th $9,400 49th $9,000 50th $8,600 51st $8,200 52nd $7,800 53rd $7,400 54th $7,000 55th $6,800 56th $6,600 57th $6,400 58th $6,200 59th $6,000 60th $5,800 61st $5,600 62nd $5,400 63rd $5,200 64th $5,000 65th $4,800

Singapore Classic Field 2023

Ryan Ang

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Wil Besseling

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Dan Bradbury

Christoffer Bring

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Ratchanon Chantananuwat

Guxin Chen

Ma Chengyao

Todd Clements

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Wenyi Ding

Louis Dobbelaar

Jamie Donaldson

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Nacho Elvira

Ewen Ferguson

Pedro Figueiredo

Ross Fisher

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Ryan Fox

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Manu Gandas

Deon Germishuys

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Rikuya Hoshino

Oliver Hundebøll

Gary Hurley

Sam Hutsby

Scott Jamieson

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Andrew Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Taichi Kho

Maximilian Kieffer

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Mikko Korhonen

Amarin Kraivixien

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Thriston Lawrence

Joshua Lee

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Robert MacIntyre

Richard Mansell

Tom McKibbin

James Morrison

Niklas Nørgaard

Adrian Otaegui

Dimitrios Papadatos

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Aaron Pike

Tapio Pulkkanen

Anthony Quayle

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

Jake Redman

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Jayden Schaper

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Taiga Semikawa

Jack Senior

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Albert Venter

Mj Viljoen

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Oliver Wilson

Blake Windred

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Who's In The Field For The Singapore Classic? World No.30 Ryan Fox is the highest-ranked player in the field. Other players of note include Italian Open champion Robert MacIntyre and Andalucia Masters champion Adrian Otaegui.