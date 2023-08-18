Ryder Cup Hopeful Enters Czech Masters As Luke Donald's Captain's Picks Deadline Looms

Ludvig Aberg is one of the many European Ryder Cup hopefuls set to tee it up in Prague

Ludvig Aberg hits a tee shot
Aberg only turned pro earlier this year
Promising young Swede, Ludvig Aberg, is amongst a host of European Ryder Cup hopefuls set to tee it up at the Czech Masters next week in Prague.

Aberg, who played college golf at Texas Tech University, was the World No. 1 amateur before turning professional in June and has impressed in his first few months competing on the PGA Tour. 

He has missed the cut in just one of his seven events, registering two top-30s, one top 20 and a T4 finish at the John Deere Classic. Such performances have led to many people calling for the 23-year-old to be a surprise inclusion in Luke Donald's 12-man team for Marco Simone.

Having missed the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Aberg is clearly keen to further make his case for a captain's pick, with the European set to travel back over to Europe to compete on the DP World Tour, starting with the Czech Masters.

Aberg will not be the only Ryder Cup hopeful looking to impress Donald in the Czech Republic, however. Adrian Meronk, who won the Italian Open this year at Marco Simone, is expected to be in the field as is Yannik Paul who currently sits fourth in the European Points list and one place of an automatic place in Europe's team. 

Robert MacIntyre, who occupies that final automatic third spot ahead of the German after a superb showing at his home Scottish Open, is also scheduled to play as he looks to fend off those beneath him in the rankings.

Twins Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard will also look be looking for a good finish to try and get a spot on their first Ryder Cup while the tournament will also see a debut DP World Tour start for promising Belgian golfer, Adrien Dumont de Chassart. 

Like Aberg, the 23-year-old only turned pro in June but has impressed on the Korn Ferry Tour, winning on his debut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am before notching up five consecutive top-10 finishes. 

Donald will name his six captain's picks on 4 September. So far Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland are the only three confirmed members of team Europe.

