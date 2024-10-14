Former Q-School Winner Shares Brutality Of Losing PGA Tour Champions Status In Heart-Breaking Interview
Rob Labritz missed out on the PGA Tour Champions playoffs by two spots and will have to go through Q-School once again if he is to retain his status on the circuit
Towards the end of 2021, GlenArbor Golf Club pro Rob Labritz punched his ticket to the PGA Tour Champions by winning its Q-School. An eight-time PGA Championship golfer and a three-time New York State Open winner, Labritz was finally consistently among the big boys.
He spent the next three seasons grinding away - picking up six top-10s and earning over $1.5 million - before his time on the seniors circuit came to a brutal end this week.
The situation was relatively clear for Labritz before play began. He was sat just outside of the top-72 golfers who would make it through to the Schwab Cup playoffs and likely needed his best result of the season to make it happen. Not only was a playoff tee time on the line, so was his status for 2025.
Labritz had finished 21st at the US Senior Open Championship - one of four top-25s in a difficult campaign - but felt he was playing well enough to improve on that result at the recent SAS Championship.
The gap to 72nd place was not insurmountable, but - ultimately - a T24th finish for the Hartford, Connecticut-born player and a T47th for Lee Janzen saw Labritz fall short by circa $20,000. He was heartbroken.
“I’m hurting right now.”@RobLabritzGolf finished just short of making the playoffs @SASChampionship.He was emotional while reflecting on his season and future ahead. pic.twitter.com/EHcxnzZipbOctober 14, 2024
Speaking in an interview which was shared by PGA Tour Champions shortly after he had finished, a highly emotional Labritz was asked "how bad does this hurt?"
Visibly upset, he replied: "You tell me. You tell me. I've got nothing to say. I played my ass off this year and played really crappy.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"I just had to miss an event due to my back injury and, you know, there it is. You cannot expect to come out here and play well injured. You have to come out here and be firing on all cylinders because you will get swallowed alive. Unfortunately, I got swallowed alive."
The interviewer then queried as to what might be next for Labritz. The 2006 New York State PGA Championship winner said: "I don't know. I don't know. I'll figure it out. Q-School, maybe. I don't know. I got a lot of thinking to do and... my game is getting better, but, unfortunately, it's not... I don't know what to say."
The club pro at GlenArbor Golf Club in Bedford Hills, New York had enjoyed a fine run on the PGA Tour Champions - especially during 2023 when he finished T4th at both the US Senior Open and Hoag Classic. There were two further top-fives to boast as well, plus six additional top-10s.
Trying to see the positives of a strong period on the senior circuit, Labritz said: "I spent three years out here with some of the top players on the planet. I got to know everybody. My game got better, my short game got better. Putting has always let me down.
"I made some friends and learned a lot. I had a good three-year run, you know? What are you going to say? I'm a club pro."
Despite a difficult 2024 campaign, Labritz was adamant he was still capable of lifting trophies.
He said: "Yeah, I know I can win out here - that's what sucks. And I don't get another opportunity to do it unless I get through Q-School again. So, yeah, I'm hurting right now. As high as I was when I won Q-School, I'm as low as that now."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Zero Restriction The Conqueror Jacket Review
Sam Tremlett tests out the Conqueror Jacket from Zero Restriction to see if the performance matches the preium price tag.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
G/FORE Weather Resistant Repeller 2.0 Rain Jacket
Sam De’Ath faces the elements in the G/FORE Weather Resistant Repeller 2.0 rain jacket in order to analyse its performance
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Matt McCarty Wins Black Desert Championship To Claim First PGA Tour Title In Third Start
The recent Korn Ferry Tour graduate soared to victory by three strokes and broke a number of long-standing records in Utah as he did so
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Black Desert Championship Final Round Tee Times
Matt McCarty leads a four-way tie for second at 19-under-par, with the American searching for a first PGA Tour win after recently graduating from the Korn Ferry circuit
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Tour Player Returns 13 Hours Later To Hole Eagle Putt And Make Black Desert Championship Cut
As the horn blew on Friday evening, Wesley Bryan was faced with a 14-foot eagle putt to make the cut. Returning on Saturday, that's exactly what he did....
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Golf Sucks So Bad' - PGA Tour Pro Sums Up The Game After Incredible Double Bogey
Peter Malnati's reaction to one of the most incredible double bogeys seen on the PGA Tour just about sums up the game for everyone who plays it
By Paul Higham Published
-
Four Players Set Incredible New 2024 PGA Tour Record After Black Desert Championship Round One
The scoring at Black Desert Resort has been extremely low already, and that has led to four golfers achieving a feat no one had managed all season...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'That Is Like Daylight Robbery' - Golf Gods (And Rules) Shine On PGA Tour Pro In Incredible Escape
Michael Kim had the golfing Gods, a couple of rules officials and some burrowing critters to thank for a miraculous par at the Black Desert Championship
By Paul Higham Published
-
The Showdown: Date And Course Set As Reported Appearance Fee Emerges For Las Vegas TV Match Featuring McIlroy, Scheffler, DeChambeau And Koepka
More details on the venue and date for the made-for-TV contest featuring Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka have been released
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
'It Definitely Would Test Me' - Korn Ferry Tour Grad Targets Spot On Team USA Ryder Cup Roster
Make a note of the name - this is an exciting player with lofty ambitions
By Michael Weston Published