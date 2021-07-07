Golfers will soon be able to putt into a flagless cup and rake the odd bunker or two

Restrictions On Rakes And Flagsticks Set To Be Removed

As of July 19, golfers in England will once again be able to remove flagsticks and rake bunkers.

Further to the Prime Minister’s announcement on July 5 in which he confirmed that restrictions were to be lifted, England Golf updated its ‘Play Safe, Stay Safe’ framework with a breakdown of what can be expected in a little under two weeks.

It includes guidelines related to on-course items and states that “all golf course furniture may be returned for normal use, including the removal of flagsticks, standard hole cups, bunker rakes and ball-washers”.

However, it is recommended that clubs provide hand sanitiser stations on the course and around practice facilities to ensure that golfers can regularly clean their hands.

It has also been advised that clubs continue to operate the booking system for tee times and player registration.

Elsewhere, the running of pro shops and clubhouses can return to normal, as can practice areas such as driving ranges and indoor facilities.

Any alterations to the rules and handicapping provisions that enabled competitive golf to be played during the pandemic are also set to be removed.

Subject to any changes, this all means that, as of July 19, there will be “no restrictions on the golf course with regards to course furniture, sharing equipment, touching golf balls or the size of groups, beyond those set by the club”.

At the time of writing, there is no change to the Covid-19 guidance for golfers in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.