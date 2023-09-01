Report: Finau Facing Two Lawsuits Claiming He Owes Millions In Earnings

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Reports in America say six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau is facing lawsuits from two men who claim he owes them millions in compensation for support early in his career.

Along with his six wins, Finau has played in two Ryder Cups and two Presidents Cups and has career earning of $37.3m since joining the PGA Tour in 2015 – that’s the 27th most money earned of all time.

But now there are said to be two men claiming that he owes them a cut of his winnings due to the help they gave him in launching his professional career.

The Deseret News in Finau’s home state of Utah details two separate suits filed by two men who claim to have helped out a 17-year-old Finau and his younger brother Gipper as they started out in pro golf.

One of the men, Molonai Hola, is said to be a family friend and former business contact of Finau’s, while David Hunter is a Utah businessman.

Hola reportedly filed his lawsuit in 2020 with Hunter doing so in 2021 with both men, who are not working together on the lawsuits, claiming they loaned Finau money and gave him other assistance to help get his professional career started.

According to the Deseret News, Hola and Hunter “want repayment for loans and other work and services they say they provided to the family from 2006 to 2009, totaling about $1.1 million."

The publication adds: “They also seek, separately, up to 20 percent each of Tony Finau’s career earnings, which could be in the tens of millions.”

Hunter told the Deseret News: “People ask why we think we’re entitled to his earnings. We ask back, ‘Who risks $500,000 on a 17-year-old kid who hadn’t done a thing yet in pro golf?' We deserve to be compensated for that.”

Golfweek say that Tony Finau’s representatives would not respond to the allegations when they contacted them for comment.