PGA Tour Pro Ruins His Trousers But Not His Scorecard After Comical Fall Into Creek
Wesley Bryan made one of the pars of the year after tumbling into a muddy creek and ruining his trousers at the Sanderson Farms Championship
Wesley Bryan had one of the more unusual pars you'll ever see as he ruined his trousers but not his scorecard after falling into a creek at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Bryan saw a part of the Country Club of Jackson that few golfers see on the PGA Tour when he ended up the wrong side of a creek on the par-five 14th.
An errant 3-wood from the fairway went miles left, crossing the creek and landing in the woods, but Bryan found his ball and was always going to play it.
He showed a decent leap to jump across the water, before his career as a trick shot artist came in handy with a nice recovery out of the undergrowth.
That was only the start of it though, as Bryan then looked a worried man as he tried to cross back onto the actual golf course itself - suddenly the creek looked a little wider than before.
After passing on the attempted jump, he took his shoes off and went to wade across, but stumbled and sank into the murky water - ruining his trousers in the process.
"Oh God, what a disaster," said Bryan, who was being filmed by extra cameras as part of a behind-the-scenes-show the PGA Tour are filming call 'The Turn'.
Despite being covered in mud, Bryan went on to make his par to keep his scorecard clean at least - even if you couldn't say the same about his trousers.
This would be categorized as an adventurous par 🤷♂️@WesleyBryanGolf's first round:1 eagle3 birdies 1 "disaster" 0 bogeys pic.twitter.com/UbOvUBNv85October 5, 2023
Bryan finished off a superb first round without a blemish to sign for a five-under 67 in what is a crucial tournament for him.
The 33-year-old is struggling down in 189th in the FedEx Cup standings and is running out of events to get into the top 125 to keep his PGA Tour card.
Pulling off a special par like this despite his fall may just be the boost he needs to put a run of rounds together.
