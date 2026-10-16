PGA Tour Drops $4m Tournament Sponsor Facing Federal Fraud Allegations

The 2027 Myrtle Beach Classic will take place as scheduled despite the PGA Tour severing ties with joint title sponsor ONEflight International.

The PGA Tour has parted ways with the Colorado-based luxury travel company which is facing a number of federal fraud lawsuits after suddenly ceasing operations in September.

But although ONEflight has been dropped, the other co-main sponsor Visit Myrtle Beach will continue to support the event and there'll be no change to tournament prize money next year.

This year's event, won by Brandt Snedeker, had a $4m prize fund and featured Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim and Aaron Rai who finished fifth before going on to win the PGA Championship.

Steve Mays was announced as the new tournament director on Thursday and immediately insisted that the 2027 tournament would be going ahead just as planned without ONEflight involved.

“We’re gonna move forward as the Myrtle Beach Classic with Visit Myrtle Beach as our title sponsor," said Mays, as quoted by WMBF News.

"There’ll be no change to the purse or to the tournament.”

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Stuart Butler, president of Visit Myrtle Beach, also confirmed the event would go ahead with his company as the sole title sponsor for now.

"Visit Myrtle Beach is excited to continue its sponsorship of the tournament in 2027 and looks forward to working with the PGA Tour, Dunes Golf and Beach Club, SportFive and the local community to build upon the success the event brings to our region," said Butler in a statement.

The 2027 event is set to take place 13-16 May at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, with 45-year-old Snedeker the defending champion after his eye-catching victory this year.

Veteran Snedeker claimed his first PGA Tour title in 2,821 days with final round of 66 giving him his first trophy since the 2018 Wyndham Championship.

While it's too early to say if another title sponsor will come in, Mays is comfortable the event will not suffer with the loss of ONEflight, who not only put up half of the $4m purse but also helped bring in A-lister celebrities for the Wednesday Pro-Am.

Mays says he will "have a lot of focus on the fan experience" as well as showcasing the golfing hotspot that is Myrtle Beach.

It's crunch time for PGA Tour events with the upcoming changes from 2028 onwards, so if Myrtle Beach organisers have desires on staging on event on the new calendar they'll hope 2027 goes off without a hitch.