Paul Casey Falls Out Of World's Top 50 For First Time In 7.5 Years

First reported by the Twitter page Nosferatu (opens in new tab), Paul Casey is the most recent LIV golfer to fall outside of the World's Top 50, something which hasn't happened to the Englishman since the 2015 Northern Trust Open.

Casey joins the likes of Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau, who have also dropped outside the World's Top 50, with two-time Major winner, Dustin Johnson, also falling down to 35th in the Rankings.

Although Casey was injured for the majority of the events in the early half of the year, with the 45-year-old withdrawing from three of the four Majors, the Masters, US Open and PGA Championship, it's his time with LIV Golf where his World Ranking has suffered most.

Since joining the Saudi-backed series, Casey has currently dropped around 20 places and, with there being no sign of LIV Golf securing World Ranking points any time soon, that position is likely to only get worse.

Currently, Cameron Smith is the best ranked LIV player in the World Rankings, with the current Champion Golfer of the Year sat third. Other players inside the Top 50 include Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer, Dustin Johnson, Talor Gooch, Brooks Koepka, Kevin Na, Harold Varner III, Louis Oosthuizen and Jason Kokrak, with all seeing their Ranking drop since their time with LIV Golf.

DeChambeau has dropped outside the World's Top 50 for the first time since 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The story of LIV Golf and World Rankings has been a slightly bizarre one... Back in October, the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) Tour announced a strategic alliance with LIV Golf that would see it qualify for Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points for its events.

However, although the MENA Tour said LIV would "immediately qualify" for Official World Golf Ranking points as part of the deal, OWGR has said that "insufficient notice" was given, saying that "only after the review is complete will a decision be made on awarding points to the MENA Tour's new "Limited Field Tournaments" (the LIV Golf Invitational Series)."

The decision, obviously, didn't go down well with LIV's CEO, Greg Norman, who stated "it doesn't make sense" and that "just because you have a negative viewpoint and you're one of the voting members of an independent organization, that you hate LIV and you vote against it... Grow up."