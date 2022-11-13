Paul Casey Falls Out Of World's Top 50 For First Time In 7.5 Years
Since joining LIV Golf, Casey has seen his World Ranking drop considerably
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
First reported by the Twitter page Nosferatu (opens in new tab), Paul Casey is the most recent LIV golfer to fall outside of the World's Top 50, something which hasn't happened to the Englishman since the 2015 Northern Trust Open.
Casey joins the likes of Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau, who have also dropped outside the World's Top 50, with two-time Major winner, Dustin Johnson, also falling down to 35th in the Rankings.
🚨NEWSFLASHAnother LIV-er leaves the top 50... Paul Casey drops outside top 50 for the first time in more than 7.5 years... #OWGRNovember 13, 2022
Although Casey was injured for the majority of the events in the early half of the year, with the 45-year-old withdrawing from three of the four Majors, the Masters, US Open and PGA Championship, it's his time with LIV Golf where his World Ranking has suffered most.
Since joining the Saudi-backed series, Casey has currently dropped around 20 places and, with there being no sign of LIV Golf securing World Ranking points any time soon, that position is likely to only get worse.
Currently, Cameron Smith is the best ranked LIV player in the World Rankings, with the current Champion Golfer of the Year sat third. Other players inside the Top 50 include Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer, Dustin Johnson, Talor Gooch, Brooks Koepka, Kevin Na, Harold Varner III, Louis Oosthuizen and Jason Kokrak, with all seeing their Ranking drop since their time with LIV Golf.
The story of LIV Golf and World Rankings has been a slightly bizarre one... Back in October, the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) Tour announced a strategic alliance with LIV Golf that would see it qualify for Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points for its events.
However, although the MENA Tour said LIV would "immediately qualify" for Official World Golf Ranking points as part of the deal, OWGR has said that "insufficient notice" was given, saying that "only after the review is complete will a decision be made on awarding points to the MENA Tour's new "Limited Field Tournaments" (the LIV Golf Invitational Series)."
The decision, obviously, didn't go down well with LIV's CEO, Greg Norman, who stated "it doesn't make sense" and that "just because you have a negative viewpoint and you're one of the voting members of an independent organization, that you hate LIV and you vote against it... Grow up."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Nelly Korda Defends Pelican Women's Championship And Moves Back To World No.1
Korda secured a one shot win over a high-quality leaderboard, as she moved back to the World No.1 spot
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Tony Finau Claims Dominant Houston Open Victory
The 33-year-old cruised to victory in Houston, as a final round 69 gave him a fourth PGA Tour title in his last 30 starts
By Matt Cradock • Published