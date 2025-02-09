Super Bowl Contender Patrick Mahomes Lists Travis Kelce Among Dream Foursome

NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have had plenty on his mind in the build-up to his team Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIX showdown against Philadelphia Eagles.

However, while most of his attention will inevitably have rested on how to help his outfit mastermind its fifth victory in Super Bowl history, he still had time to consider his dream golf foursome ahead of the contest.

Among his choices was a pick that hinted at the togerthness among the Kansas City Chiefs roster, as he opted for teammate Travis Kelce. Mahomes’ reason for choosing the tight end was that he’s “always a good time.”

While that may well be the case, Kelce is also no slouch with a club in his hand. The 35-year-old, who, before the big game, needed just two receiving touchdowns to reach 22 and tie the legendary Jerry Rice for the most in postseason, is also an avid golf fan.

Indeed, Kelce played alongside Mahomes in the eighth edition of The Match in 2023, when the pair beat fellow NFL stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Kelce also reportedly has a handicap of 11 and regularly appears in celebrity tournaments, while he has an indoor simulator at his $6m mansion.

But who else would Mahomes include in his line-up? His other two choices were equally solid. He also opted for 18-time Major-winning legend Jack Nicklaus, saying: "I want to see one of the GOATS play golf.” Finally, he went for another keen golf fan, basketball superstar-turned-businessman Michael Jordan.

As for Mahomes, he reportedly has a handicap of 7.7 and has a full-size par-3 in the backyard of his palatial $8m custom-built mansion.

The 29-year-old doesn’t simply use golf to escape the responsibility of being one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the NFL, either. He insists there are similarities between his professional career and the decisions and pitfalls he encounters on the course.

Also in the build-up to Super Bowl, he explained: “You know, honestly, that’s why I love golf so much, because it’s always different. There’s always an opportunity to save a shot or an opportunity to go out there and take advantage of the golf hole and so just like playing football or playing the quarterback position especially, you might have a bad throw or you might have an interception, but how do you respond to that next one?

“I feel like golf is the same way. I might hit a slice or I might hook one, but can I still get up and down or can I still find a way to get par? And that’s why I love golf so much, man, because it’s always different, it’s always a challenge I’m willing to go out there and accept.”