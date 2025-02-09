Super Bowl Contender Patrick Mahomes Lists Travis Kelce Among Dream Foursome
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback opted for his teammate among his ideal golf foursome
NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have had plenty on his mind in the build-up to his team Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIX showdown against Philadelphia Eagles.
However, while most of his attention will inevitably have rested on how to help his outfit mastermind its fifth victory in Super Bowl history, he still had time to consider his dream golf foursome ahead of the contest.
Among his choices was a pick that hinted at the togerthness among the Kansas City Chiefs roster, as he opted for teammate Travis Kelce. Mahomes’ reason for choosing the tight end was that he’s “always a good time.”
That's a star-studded foursome 🤩🏈 @PatrickMahomes⛳️ @JackNicklaus🏈 @TKelce🏀 Michael Jordan@Chiefs | #SuperBowlLIXpic.twitter.com/ELVwBnMJGuFebruary 9, 2025
While that may well be the case, Kelce is also no slouch with a club in his hand. The 35-year-old, who, before the big game, needed just two receiving touchdowns to reach 22 and tie the legendary Jerry Rice for the most in postseason, is also an avid golf fan.
Indeed, Kelce played alongside Mahomes in the eighth edition of The Match in 2023, when the pair beat fellow NFL stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.
Kelce also reportedly has a handicap of 11 and regularly appears in celebrity tournaments, while he has an indoor simulator at his $6m mansion.
But who else would Mahomes include in his line-up? His other two choices were equally solid. He also opted for 18-time Major-winning legend Jack Nicklaus, saying: "I want to see one of the GOATS play golf.” Finally, he went for another keen golf fan, basketball superstar-turned-businessman Michael Jordan.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
As for Mahomes, he reportedly has a handicap of 7.7 and has a full-size par-3 in the backyard of his palatial $8m custom-built mansion.
The 29-year-old doesn’t simply use golf to escape the responsibility of being one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the NFL, either. He insists there are similarities between his professional career and the decisions and pitfalls he encounters on the course.
Also in the build-up to Super Bowl, he explained: “You know, honestly, that’s why I love golf so much, because it’s always different. There’s always an opportunity to save a shot or an opportunity to go out there and take advantage of the golf hole and so just like playing football or playing the quarterback position especially, you might have a bad throw or you might have an interception, but how do you respond to that next one?
"K-I-S-S. Keep it simple, stupid."@Saquon Barkley and @PatrickMahomes discuss their love of golf and how it helps them on the gridiron ahead of #SuperBowlLIX ⛳️🏈@Eagles | @Chiefspic.twitter.com/NKkJN8D9t3February 9, 2025
“I feel like golf is the same way. I might hit a slice or I might hook one, but can I still get up and down or can I still find a way to get par? And that’s why I love golf so much, man, because it’s always different, it’s always a challenge I’m willing to go out there and accept.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Haotong Li Clinches Dramatic Qatar Masters Victory With 72nd-Hole Birdie
China's Haotong Li sealed a sensational victory at the DP World Tour's Commercial Bank Qatar Masters with a birdie at the 72nd hole
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Watch: 24,000 Fans Join In With Viking Thunder Clap After Min Woo Lee Almost Aces WM Phoenix Open Stadium Hole
Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia led thousands of fans in a united thunder clap at TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole after making birdie during round three
By Jonny Leighfield Published