Three-Time Major Winner Gives Advice On How To Get Your Kids Loving Golf
Padraig Harrington has offered some words of wisdom on encouraging children to develop a life-long love for the game
Padraig Harrington is one of the most successful golfers of recent decades, so when he gives advice on how to get children interested in the game, it's always worth taking it on board,
The Irishman, who won three Majors in a 13-month spell in 2007 and 2008, got his season underway in the Dubai Desert Classic, where he narrowly missed the cut following rounds of 70 and 75.
At the event, he spoke to the DP World Tour, where he offered some words of wisdom for anyone hoping to encourage their children to follow in his footsteps with a career in the professional game - and he says it all starts by not putting pressure on them.
He began: "Just let them have fun. Let them just smash it, find it and have fun getting it in the hole. We're old and we're trying to get our kids as good as they can, quickly. That's because we don't think we have time but, if you send your kids out they're learning two, three, four, five, six weeks, three months, whatever it is they'll get there at their own pace, they'll figure it out."
A must watch for golf parents...@padraig_h explains how to get your kids to love playing golf.#HeroDubaiDesertClassic | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/mNkmaJTFkVJanuary 17, 2025
The 53-year-old, who has two sons, also acknowledged that sometimes, well-meaning advice from a parent to their child can be interpreted as criticism.
He explained: "We are so anxious, and want them to do this straight away. They have time, so we should just leave them and let them do the mistakes, and if they ask you, that's good, but don't get into it.
"Even with my own kids I'd be aware of this and I'd be telling them that, but they would always tell me if I told them something they took that as a criticism. Even if I was helping them, they would take it as 'I'm doing something wrong.'
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"You're better off letting them make the mistakes and they have time, they have so much time. Our clock is out, we think 'get better right now.' Just let them enjoy it, bring them to a stress-free environment, bring them home before they get tired. Try and take them away whilst they're enjoying it, rather than waiting until they're not enjoying it."
It's not the first time Harrington has offered advice on encouraging children to develop a love for golf. Back in December 2023, he gave an epic three-minute answer on the subject where he touched on many of the same themes.
One was to ensure kids make positive associations with the game, and he reiterated the value of that, saying: "The most important thing, if you are bringing your kids to sport, is to take that five, ten minutes.
"Don't rush home, take that five minutes afterwards to sit down and have a Coca-Cola, so the child will associate that happiness and moment with the sport. The 15 minutes alone time with their parent, they'll remember that for the rest of their life. When they're playing golf at 90 years of age, they'll be enjoying the drink they were having with their mother or father when they were 10 years of age."
Harrington also stressed that adults tend to underestimate children, and said that they can work out many things without intervention.
He explained: "It's hard to do it now. You don't want to go to the nice Country Club because there's stress. Just enjoy it. Kids are so good at figuring it out, so let them at it and, if they're going to become good, this is the issue, but if they're going to become good, then there has to be love and self-driven.
"By the time they get to 13 or 14, if they're going to be professional standard, you are actually trying to pull them back. You're not trying to push them forward, at that stage they'll be so obsessed with it, but the love comes before being good. A lot of people think you get good then you love it, but if you get good then you don't love it you'll just give it up."
For Harrington's qualifications for offering the advice, you only need to go back a month to the PNC Championship, where played alongside son Paddy, who made a hole-in-one as the pair finished T3 at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Rory McIlroy Damages Wedge At Dubai Desert Classic But Still Shoots His Round Of The Week
The defending champion damaged his lob wedge prior to his third round at Emirates GC, but was still able to fire a three-under-par score in Dubai
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Latin America Amateur Championship: Notes From Buenos Aires, Saturday
It’s Saturday at the Latin America Amateur Championship in Buenos Aires, Fergus Bisset is attending and is keeping us posted on his activities…
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Rory McIlroy Damages Wedge At Dubai Desert Classic But Still Shoots His Round Of The Week
The defending champion damaged his lob wedge prior to his third round at Emirates GC, but was still able to fire a three-under-par score in Dubai
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Akshay Bhatia And J.T. Poston Involved In Rules Incidents At Separate Tour Events
The pair are plying their trade on different Tours this week, but both found themselves plagued by the rules during their second rounds
By Matt Cradock Published
-
9 Big Names To Miss The Dubai Desert Classic Cut
The Dubai Desert Classic featured a strong field before the opening round, but a number of top names will not be involved at the weekend after poor starts...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Jon Rahm And Other LIV Stars Can Play DP World Tour Events In 2025
LIV Golf stars Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Sergio Garcia will all be teeing it up on the DP World Tour this year, but why are they allowed? We take a look
By Paul Higham Published
-
Five Key Takeaways From Rory McIlroy's Hero Dubai Desert Classic Press Conference
Speaking to the media at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on Wednesday, the four-time Major winner covered a number of topics as he gets his 2025 season underway
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘Wrong’ - Jon Rahm On World Ranking and Majors’ LIV Golf Stance
Speaking in Dubai, the two-time Major winner claimed the lack of OWGR points for LIV Golf is wrong, with Rahm also setting his sights on the Ryder Cup later this year
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Hero Dubai Desert Classic Prize Money Payout 2025
Rory McIlroy hunts a third successive title as a bumper field battles for a significant prize purse at the DP World Tour’s first Rolex Series event of 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Luke Donald Defends Team Cup After Great Britain & Ireland Wins One-Sided Contest
The European Ryder Cup captain has stressed the value of the match despite a one-sided affair at Abu Dhabi Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published