'Overall A Great Day' - PGA Tour Reveals Takeaways From Jon Rahm's Record-Breaking Round

Not only are amateur golfers in awe of the golf that PGA Tour players can play but, sometimes, even the professionals themselves can be star-struck by the quality of golf on show from their fellow peers.

On Saturday at the Mexico Open, Michael Kim appeared to be just that as he played a round with World No.2, and recent Masters winner, Jon Rahm, who fired a course record 61 at Vidanta Vallarta, which included 10 birdies and eight pars.

Quite frankly, it was an exhibition of golf from the Spaniard and, following the completion of the round, PGA Tour winner, Kim, posted a tweet praising his fellow colleague, with the American stating five takeaways from his round.

Starting the tweet with: "My takeaways from playing with Rahm," Kim went on to say: "It’s cool to see literally the BEST in the world at his craft with his best stuff. Well worth the price of admission."

Along with the praise, he went on to tweet: "- He has zero problems drawing the ball, those in the media (B.C.) that says he can’t or struggles with it are flat out wrong. - He hits putts exactly how he envisions every time which is actually very hard to do for all 18 holes. - I was able to keep up with him with my drives much better than I thought."

The tweet then ends with the words "overall a great day," with Kim being front and centre to Rahm's incredible play which tied his career low round and even broke the course record.

Even Rahm himself was praising of the feat, with the 28-year-old stating that: "Today, everything just seemed perfect, right? Made a lot of great swings and the ones that weren't great, still gave myself a good result... Really happy with what I did and just glad I gave myself a chance for tomorrow."