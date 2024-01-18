Only 9% Of G4D (Golf For The Disabled) Golfers Are Female - But That Figure Could Be About To Soar

European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA), the non-for-profit body, is focused on the importance of making golf a viable sporting option for more women as it seeks to encourage 500,000 new people with a disability to join the game.

EDGA is the knowledge hub on G4D (golf for the disabled), supporting players as they engage with the game, navigate the barriers for entry, thus facilitating a more accessible sport.

At present, statistics show that just over 9% of golfers who are registered for a playing pass in G4D are girls and women, but that is set to change.

EDGA has taken a fresh strategic approach to the women’s game with the appointment of Aimi Bullock as its Director of Women’s Golf and she will be responsible for growing the game further among women and girls with a disability.

Bullock is a passionate golfer herself and following a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in 2013, she became an EDGA registered player. She is also an experienced member of the EDGA Board of Directors and takes on her new role after serving as Director of Development for three years.

Aimi Bullock at the Rose Series with fellow G4D players, Heather Gilks (centre) and Nicky Weeks (Image credit: EDGA)

Speaking of her appointment, Bullock said: “Further positive progress is needed across the sport for female players and I’m delighted that I’ll be able to encourage more women and girls with a disability to reach their potential through golf, while ensuring they are treated with equity and respect on this journey.

“Raising awareness of this opportunity will be an area of focus over the coming months as I look to collaborate across the golf industry, while reaching out to more local community organisations on the health benefits of golf and looking to increase participation at the grass roots, especially with juniors.”

Aimi added: “I also believe we need to look to the existing female golf community. I know from personal experience that there are women with a disability out there already playing golf, unaware of the amazing G4D community with the opportunities to participate and potentially compete in tournaments.”