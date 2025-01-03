Nebraska Golf Club Sells Out Entire 2025 Season In Under An Hour
Landmand Golf Club in Nebraska may just be the most popular in the United States after selling out its entire 2025 season in just 50 minutes
Landmand Golf Club in north eastern Nebraska may just be the most popular club in the USA after selling out it's entire stock of 2025 tee times in under an hour.
In fact, the whole year's worth of tee times were gone even before 2025 started after a frenzied 50 minutes of booking on the club's tee times website on New Year's Eve.
An online stampeed you'd usually expect for Taylor Swift tickets is now taking place annualy at the increasingly popular golf course some 90 miles north of Omaha.
Club officials loaded up the entire year of tee times to the Landmand GC booking website at 8am on New Year's Eve and, according to The Golf Business, they were all snapped up by 8.50am!
And what makes this story even more crazy is the fact that the online tee times website crashed shortly after release, due to the feverish demand, meaning that they could have all been snaffled even quicker.
It's a quite remarkable phenomenon for the new golf club, which only opened in 2022 but has become increasingly popular with tee times selling out at greater speed each year.
Landmand opts to put all the following year's tee times up for grabs in December, and Nebraska golfers now seemingly have a tradition of being glued to their devices to snap-up their tee times.
Tee times for their inaugural season in 2023 sold out in two months, while slots for 2024 all went during a frantic online sale of two hours and 40 minutes on New Year's Eve 2023.
Landmand developer and owner Will Andersen was blown away by the latest sales bonanza, even though the past two years have shown how popular the golf club is.
“I was aware that Landmand had become popular in the last two years since we first opened, but the interest and demand we experienced with the release of our tee sheet was overwhelming," Anderson told told The Golf Business.
"I feel grateful but also very motivated to adapt and learn from this year. We know that this sort of demand puts a big expectation on our shoulders to deliver an exceptional experience when golfers come to play here, and we are absolutely determined to deliver exactly that.”
Designed by Rob Collins and Tad King, Landmand has been rated as one of the best courses in Nebraska since opening - and it certainly seems to be one of the most popular in the entire country.
A few looks at the stunning scenary at the course gives you some insight into why Landmand is so popular, and don't fear, there is a waiting list you can join for tee times that may crop up during 2025 on the club's website if you want to find out for yourself why it's in such demand.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
