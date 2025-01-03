Nebraska Golf Club Sells Out Entire 2025 Season In Under An Hour

Landmand Golf Club in north eastern Nebraska may just be the most popular club in the USA after selling out it's entire stock of 2025 tee times in under an hour.

In fact, the whole year's worth of tee times were gone even before 2025 started after a frenzied 50 minutes of booking on the club's tee times website on New Year's Eve.

An online stampeed you'd usually expect for Taylor Swift tickets is now taking place annualy at the increasingly popular golf course some 90 miles north of Omaha.

Club officials loaded up the entire year of tee times to the Landmand GC booking website at 8am on New Year's Eve and, according to The Golf Business, they were all snapped up by 8.50am!

And what makes this story even more crazy is the fact that the online tee times website crashed shortly after release, due to the feverish demand, meaning that they could have all been snaffled even quicker.

It's a quite remarkable phenomenon for the new golf club, which only opened in 2022 but has become increasingly popular with tee times selling out at greater speed each year.

Landmand opts to put all the following year's tee times up for grabs in December, and Nebraska golfers now seemingly have a tradition of being glued to their devices to snap-up their tee times.

Tee times for their inaugural season in 2023 sold out in two months, while slots for 2024 all went during a frantic online sale of two hours and 40 minutes on New Year's Eve 2023.

Landmand developer and owner Will Andersen was blown away by the latest sales bonanza, even though the past two years have shown how popular the golf club is.

“I was aware that Landmand had become popular in the last two years since we first opened, but the interest and demand we experienced with the release of our tee sheet was overwhelming," Anderson told told The Golf Business.

"I feel grateful but also very motivated to adapt and learn from this year. We know that this sort of demand puts a big expectation on our shoulders to deliver an exceptional experience when golfers come to play here, and we are absolutely determined to deliver exactly that.”

Designed by Rob Collins and Tad King, Landmand has been rated as one of the best courses in Nebraska since opening - and it certainly seems to be one of the most popular in the entire country.

A few looks at the stunning scenary at the course gives you some insight into why Landmand is so popular, and don't fear, there is a waiting list you can join for tee times that may crop up during 2025 on the club's website if you want to find out for yourself why it's in such demand.