Mexico Open Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

The Mexico Open marks its third year as a PGA Tour event with the action once again coming from the Norman Signature Course at Vidanta Vallerta.

After last week's star-studded signature event, the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, the field for this week's event isn't as eye-catching, but there are still some high-profile groupings for the first two rounds.

The defending champion is also the highest-ranked player in the field, Tony Finau, and the World No.24 is in a group with the man 10 places beneath him in the rankings, Nicolai Hojgaard, as well as two-time PGA Tour winner Mackenzie Hughes.

The trio get their challenges underway at 9.03am ET (2.03pm GMT) on Thursday, with a tee time of 1.48pm ET (6.48pm GMT) in the second round.

Elsewhere, Charley Hoffman, who was edged out in a playoff by Nick Taylor at the WM Phoenix Open, is in a group with Keith Mitchell and S.H. Kim, with the three getting their first round underway at 8.52am ET (1.52pm GMT) with a 1.37pm ET (6.37pm GMT) start in the second round.

Charley Hoffman hopes to continue the momentum from his runner-up at the WM Phoenix Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Winner of the 2023 World Wide Technology championship Erik van Rooyen, Charles Schwab Challenge champion Emiliano Grillo and two-time PGA Tour winner K.H. Lee make up another group, and they begin their first round at 1.48pm ET (6.48pm GMT) before teeing it up at 9.03am ET (2.03pm GMT) on Friday.

Three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington also plays. He's in a group with Francesco Molinari and Peter Malnati, with the three beginning their opening round at 9.25am ET (2.25pm GMT) and a 2.10pm ET (7.10pm GMT) start in the second round.

Below are the tee times for the first two rounds of the Mexico Open.

Mexico Open Tee Times - Round One

ET (GMT) 1ST TEE/10TH TEE

8.30am (1.30pm): Taylor Pendrith, Robby Shelton, Justin Lower/Kevin Chappell, Doug Ghim, Andrew Novak

Taylor Pendrith, Robby Shelton, Justin Lower/Kevin Chappell, Doug Ghim, Andrew Novak 8.41am (1.41pm): Michael Kim, Brandon Wu, Sam Stevens/Maverick McNealy, Ben Taylor, Ryan Fox

Michael Kim, Brandon Wu, Sam Stevens/Maverick McNealy, Ben Taylor, Ryan Fox 8.52am (1.52pm): Josh Teater, Justin Suh, David Lipsky/Keith Mitchell, Charley Hoffman, S.H. Kim

Josh Teater, Justin Suh, David Lipsky/Keith Mitchell, Charley Hoffman, S.H. Kim 9.03am (2.03pm): Davis Riley, J.B. Holmes, Scott Stallings/Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Hojgaard

Davis Riley, J.B. Holmes, Scott Stallings/Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Hojgaard 9.14am (2.14pm): Martin Trainer, Mark Hubbard, Harry Hall/Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker

Martin Trainer, Mark Hubbard, Harry Hall/Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker 9.25am (2.25pm): Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander, Greyson Sigg/Francesco Molinari, Peter Malnati, Padraig Harrington

Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander, Greyson Sigg/Francesco Molinari, Peter Malnati, Padraig Harrington 9.36am (2.36pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Mac Meissner, Preston Stanley/Tyler Duncan, Troy Merritt, Thorbjørn Olesen

Jacob Bridgeman, Mac Meissner, Preston Stanley/Tyler Duncan, Troy Merritt, Thorbjørn Olesen 9.47am (2.47pm): Harrison Endycott, David Skinns, Matt Atkins/Pierceson Coody, Raul Pereda, Fred Biondi

Harrison Endycott, David Skinns, Matt Atkins/Pierceson Coody, Raul Pereda, Fred Biondi 9.58pm (2.58pm): Victor Perez, Alexander Björk, Ben Sigel/Jake Knapp, Wilson Furr, Cristobal Del Solar

Victor Perez, Alexander Björk, Ben Sigel/Jake Knapp, Wilson Furr, Cristobal Del Solar 10.09pm (3.09pm): Paul Barjon, Norman Xiong, Stuart MacDonald/Chris Gotterup, Ryan McCormick, Austin Wylie

Paul Barjon, Norman Xiong, Stuart MacDonald/Chris Gotterup, Ryan McCormick, Austin Wylie 10.20pm (3.20pm): Robert MacIntyre, Ryo Hisatsune, Omar Morales/Jorge Campillo, Blaine Hale, Jr., Jose Antonio Safa

Robert MacIntyre, Ryo Hisatsune, Omar Morales/Jorge Campillo, Blaine Hale, Jr., Jose Antonio Safa 1.15pm (6.15pm): Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Alex Smalley/Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Rodgers, Stephan Jaeger

Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Alex Smalley/Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Rodgers, Stephan Jaeger 1.26pm (6.26pm): Garrick Higgo, C.T. Pan, Scott Gutschewski/Matt NeSmith, Vince Whaley, Carson Young

Garrick Higgo, C.T. Pan, Scott Gutschewski/Matt NeSmith, Vince Whaley, Carson Young 1.37pm (6.37pm): Lanto Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu/Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren, Tyson Alexander

Lanto Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu/Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren, Tyson Alexander 1.48pm (6.48pm): Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, K.H. Lee/J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm

Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, K.H. Lee/J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm 1.59pm (6.59pm): Vincent Norrman, Matt Wallace, Nico Echavarria/Patton Kizzire, Davis Thompson, Matti Schmid

Vincent Norrman, Matt Wallace, Nico Echavarria/Patton Kizzire, Davis Thompson, Matti Schmid 2.10pm (7.10pm): James Hahn, Chesson Hadley, Aaron Rai/Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry, Roger Sloan

James Hahn, Chesson Hadley, Aaron Rai/Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry, Roger Sloan 2.21pm (7.21pm): Joseph Bramlett, Carl Yuan, Ben Kohles/Bronson Burgoon, MJ Daffue, Sebastián Vázquez

Joseph Bramlett, Carl Yuan, Ben Kohles/Bronson Burgoon, MJ Daffue, Sebastián Vázquez 2.32pm (7.32pm): Alejandro Tosti, Tom Whitney, Rodolfo Cazaubòn/Sami Valimaki, Philip Knowles, Max Greyserman

Alejandro Tosti, Tom Whitney, Rodolfo Cazaubòn/Sami Valimaki, Philip Knowles, Max Greyserman 2.43pm (7.43pm): Rafael Campos, Erik Barnes, Jimmy Stanger/Parker Coody, Joe Highsmith, Roberto Díaz

Rafael Campos, Erik Barnes, Jimmy Stanger/Parker Coody, Joe Highsmith, Roberto Díaz 2.54pm (7.54pm): Trace Crowe, Chandler Phillips, Alvaro Ortiz/Ben Silverman, Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Trace Crowe, Chandler Phillips, Alvaro Ortiz/Ben Silverman, Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart 3.05pm (8.05pm): Chan Kim, Hayden Springer, Renato Naula/Kevin Dougherty, Patrick Fishburn, Santiago De la Fuente

Mexico Open Tee Times - Round Two

ET (GMT) 10TH TEE/1ST TEE

8.30am (1.30pm): Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Alex Smalley/Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Rodgers, Stephan Jaeger

Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Alex Smalley/Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Rodgers, Stephan Jaeger 8.41am (1.41pm): Garrick Higgo, C.T. Pan, Scott Gutschewski/Matt NeSmith, Vince Whaley, Carson Young

Garrick Higgo, C.T. Pan, Scott Gutschewski/Matt NeSmith, Vince Whaley, Carson Young 8.52am (1.52pm): Lanto Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu/Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren, Tyson Alexander

Lanto Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu/Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren, Tyson Alexander 9.03am (2.03pm): Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, K.H. Lee/J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm

Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, K.H. Lee/J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm 9.14am (2.14pm): Vincent Norrman, Matt Wallace, Nico Echavarria/Patton Kizzire, Davis Thompson, Matti Schmid

Vincent Norrman, Matt Wallace, Nico Echavarria/Patton Kizzire, Davis Thompson, Matti Schmid 9.25am (2.25pm): James Hahn, Chesson Hadley, Aaron Rai/Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry, Roger Sloan

James Hahn, Chesson Hadley, Aaron Rai/Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry, Roger Sloan 9.36am (2.36pm): Joseph Bramlett, Carl Yuan, Ben Kohles/Bronson Burgoon, MJ Daffue, Sebastián Vázquez

Joseph Bramlett, Carl Yuan, Ben Kohles/Bronson Burgoon, MJ Daffue, Sebastián Vázquez 9.47am (2.47pm): Alejandro Tosti, Tom Whitney, Rodolfo Cazaubòn/Sami Valimaki, Philip Knowles, Max Greyserman

Alejandro Tosti, Tom Whitney, Rodolfo Cazaubòn/Sami Valimaki, Philip Knowles, Max Greyserman 9.58pm (2.58pm): Rafael Campos, Erik Barnes, Jimmy Stanger/Parker Coody, Joe Highsmith, Roberto Díaz

Rafael Campos, Erik Barnes, Jimmy Stanger/Parker Coody, Joe Highsmith, Roberto Díaz 10.09pm (3.09pm): Trace Crowe, Chandler Phillips, Alvaro Ortiz/Ben Silverman, Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Trace Crowe, Chandler Phillips, Alvaro Ortiz/Ben Silverman, Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart 10.20pm (3.20pm): Chan Kim, Hayden Springer, Renato Naula/Kevin Dougherty, Patrick Fishburn, Santiago De la Fuente

Chan Kim, Hayden Springer, Renato Naula/Kevin Dougherty, Patrick Fishburn, Santiago De la Fuente 1.15pm (6.15pm): Taylor Pendrith, Robby Shelton, Justin Lower/Kevin Chappell, Doug Ghim, Andrew Novak

Taylor Pendrith, Robby Shelton, Justin Lower/Kevin Chappell, Doug Ghim, Andrew Novak 1.26pm (6.26pm): Michael Kim, Brandon Wu, Sam Stevens/Maverick McNealy, Ben Taylor, Ryan Fox

Michael Kim, Brandon Wu, Sam Stevens/Maverick McNealy, Ben Taylor, Ryan Fox 1.37pm (6.37pm): Josh Teater, Justin Suh, David Lipsky/Keith Mitchell, Charley Hoffman, S.H. Kim

Josh Teater, Justin Suh, David Lipsky/Keith Mitchell, Charley Hoffman, S.H. Kim 1.48pm (6.48pm): Davis Riley, J.B. Holmes, Scott Stallings/Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Hojgaard

Davis Riley, J.B. Holmes, Scott Stallings/Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Hojgaard 1.59pm (6.59pm): Martin Trainer, Mark Hubbard, Harry Hall/Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker

Martin Trainer, Mark Hubbard, Harry Hall/Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker 2.10pm (7.10pm): Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander, Greyson Sigg/Francesco Molinari, Peter Malnati, Padraig Harrington

Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander, Greyson Sigg/Francesco Molinari, Peter Malnati, Padraig Harrington 2.21pm (7.21pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Mac Meissner, Preston Stanley/Tyler Duncan, Troy Merritt, Thorbjørn Olesen

Jacob Bridgeman, Mac Meissner, Preston Stanley/Tyler Duncan, Troy Merritt, Thorbjørn Olesen 2.32pm (7.32pm): Harrison Endycott, David Skinns, Matt Atkins/Pierceson Coody, Raul Pereda, Fred Biondi

Harrison Endycott, David Skinns, Matt Atkins/Pierceson Coody, Raul Pereda, Fred Biondi 2.43pm (7.43pm): Victor Perez, Alexander Björk, Ben Sigel/Jake Knapp, Wilson Furr, Cristobal Del Solar

Victor Perez, Alexander Björk, Ben Sigel/Jake Knapp, Wilson Furr, Cristobal Del Solar 2.54pm (7.54pm): Paul Barjon, Norman Xiong, Stuart MacDonald/Chris Gotterup, Ryan McCormick, Austin Wylie

Paul Barjon, Norman Xiong, Stuart MacDonald/Chris Gotterup, Ryan McCormick, Austin Wylie 3.05pm (8.05pm): Robert MacIntyre, Ryo Hisatsune, Omar Morales/Jorge Campillo, Blaine Hale, Jr., Jose Antonio Safa

How To Watch The Mexico Open In The US

All times ET

Thursday 22 February: 4.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday 23 February: 4.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 24 February: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday 25 February: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.30pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The Mexico Open In The UK

All times GMT

Thursday 22 February: 3.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 10.15pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday 23 February: 3.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday 24 February: 2.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday 25 February: 2.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 6.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)