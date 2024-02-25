A stunning Moving-Day performance by Jake Knapp at the Mexico Open has put a first PGA Tour title in the palm of his hands. The American set the front-nine scoring record (28) on his way to a brilliant eight-under round of 63 at Vidanta Vallarta and has a four-stroke advantage over his nearest challenger.

However, the tournament is far from a done deal with Finland's Sami Valimaki on 15-under and more than capable of going low once again. The PGA Tour rookie has carded rounds of 64, 67, and 67 this week, and will fancy his chances of putting up another score in the low 60s as he hunts for a debut title on American soil.

Elsewhere, Ben Silverman leads the best of the rest on -12 after he became the first man to shoot 63 on Saturday, consequently propelling himself right up the leaderboard.

The Canadian will tee off alongside Sweden's Henrik Norlander in the penultimate group, with America's Chan Kim one party in front as the only other player on -12 at the start of Sunday's action.

In a tightly-bunched field, otherwise, Robert MacIntyre, Erik van Rooyen, and Matt Wallace (all -11) will be hoping for slip-ups from those above them on the leaderboard as they aim to produce some of their best stuff.

Below are the tee times for round four of the Mexico Open.

Mexico Open Round Four Tee Times

Mexico Open Tee Times - ET (GMT)

8:24am (1.24pm): MJ Daffue

MJ Daffue 8:29am (1:29pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Nicolai Hojgaard

Ryo Hisatsune, Nicolai Hojgaard 8:38am (1:38pm): Harry Hall, Austin Smotherman

Harry Hall, Austin Smotherman 8:47am (1:47pm): James Hahn, Padraig Harrington

James Hahn, Padraig Harrington 8:56am (1:56pm): Trace Crowe, Erik Barnes

Trace Crowe, Erik Barnes 9:05am (2:05pm): Dylan Wu, Ryan Moore

Dylan Wu, Ryan Moore 9:14am (2:14pm): Rafael Campos, Nico Echavarria

Rafael Campos, Nico Echavarria 9:23am (2:23pm): Victor Perez, Austin Eckroat

Victor Perez, Austin Eckroat 9:32am (2:32pm): Carl Yuan, Troy Merritt

Carl Yuan, Troy Merritt 9:41am (2:41pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Santiago De la Fuenta (a)

Jhonattan Vegas, Santiago De la Fuenta (a) 9:50am (2:50pm): Hayden Springer, Cristobal Del Solar

Hayden Springer, Cristobal Del Solar 10am (3pm): Ryan McCormick, Garrick Higgo

Ryan McCormick, Garrick Higgo 10:10am (3:10pm): Lanto Griffin, Mark Hubbard

Lanto Griffin, Mark Hubbard 10:20am (3:20pm): Jimmy Stanger, Kevin Dougherty

Jimmy Stanger, Kevin Dougherty 10:30am (3:30pm): Thorbjorn Olesen, Robby Shelton

Thorbjorn Olesen, Robby Shelton 10:40am (3:40pm): Ryan Palmer, Aaron Baddeley

Ryan Palmer, Aaron Baddeley 10:50am (3:50pm): Chandler Phillips, Aaron Rai

Chandler Phillips, Aaron Rai 11am (4pm): Wilson Furr, Greyson Sigg

Wilson Furr, Greyson Sigg 11:10am (4:10pm): Parker Coody, Chad Ramey

Parker Coody, Chad Ramey 11:25am (4:25pm): Stuart Macdonald, Maverick McNealy

Stuart Macdonald, Maverick McNealy 11:35am (4:35pm): Martin Trainer, Carson Young

Martin Trainer, Carson Young 11:45am (4:45pm): Chesson Hadley, Stephan Jaeger

Chesson Hadley, Stephan Jaeger 11:55am (4:55pm): C.T. Pan, Tony Finau

C.T. Pan, Tony Finau 12:05pm (5:05pm): Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim

Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim 12:15pm (5:15pm): Cameron Champ, Patrick Rodgers

Cameron Champ, Patrick Rodgers 12:25pm (5:25pm): Brandon Wu, Jorge Campillo

Brandon Wu, Jorge Campillo 12:35pm (5:35pm): Davis Thompson, Keith Mitchell

Davis Thompson, Keith Mitchell 12:45pm (5:45pm): Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Novak

Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Novak 1pm (6pm): Matt Wallace, Joseph Bramlett

Matt Wallace, Joseph Bramlett 1:10pm (6:10pm): Justin Lower, Erik van Rooyen

Justin Lower, Erik van Rooyen 1:20pm (6:20pm): Chan Kim, Robert MacIntyre

Chan Kim, Robert MacIntyre 1:30pm (6:30pm): Ben Silverman, Henrik Norlander

Ben Silverman, Henrik Norlander 1:40pm (6:40pm): Jake Knapp, Sami Valimaki

How To Watch The Mexico Open In The US

Sunday 25 February: 1.00pm-3.00pm ET (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.30pm ET (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The Mexico Open In The UK

Sunday 25 February: 2.00pm-11.00pm GMT (Sky Sports Golf), 6.00pm-11.00pm GMT (Sky Sports Main Event)