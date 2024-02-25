Mexico Open Round Four Tee Times
American Jake Knapp begins the final round of the Mexico Open with a four-shot lead over his nearest rival, Sami Valimaki
A stunning Moving-Day performance by Jake Knapp at the Mexico Open has put a first PGA Tour title in the palm of his hands. The American set the front-nine scoring record (28) on his way to a brilliant eight-under round of 63 at Vidanta Vallarta and has a four-stroke advantage over his nearest challenger.
However, the tournament is far from a done deal with Finland's Sami Valimaki on 15-under and more than capable of going low once again. The PGA Tour rookie has carded rounds of 64, 67, and 67 this week, and will fancy his chances of putting up another score in the low 60s as he hunts for a debut title on American soil.
Elsewhere, Ben Silverman leads the best of the rest on -12 after he became the first man to shoot 63 on Saturday, consequently propelling himself right up the leaderboard.
The Canadian will tee off alongside Sweden's Henrik Norlander in the penultimate group, with America's Chan Kim one party in front as the only other player on -12 at the start of Sunday's action.
In a tightly-bunched field, otherwise, Robert MacIntyre, Erik van Rooyen, and Matt Wallace (all -11) will be hoping for slip-ups from those above them on the leaderboard as they aim to produce some of their best stuff.
Below are the tee times for round four of the Mexico Open.
Mexico Open Tee Times - ET (GMT)
- 8:24am (1.24pm): MJ Daffue
- 8:29am (1:29pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 8:38am (1:38pm): Harry Hall, Austin Smotherman
- 8:47am (1:47pm): James Hahn, Padraig Harrington
- 8:56am (1:56pm): Trace Crowe, Erik Barnes
- 9:05am (2:05pm): Dylan Wu, Ryan Moore
- 9:14am (2:14pm): Rafael Campos, Nico Echavarria
- 9:23am (2:23pm): Victor Perez, Austin Eckroat
- 9:32am (2:32pm): Carl Yuan, Troy Merritt
- 9:41am (2:41pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Santiago De la Fuenta (a)
- 9:50am (2:50pm): Hayden Springer, Cristobal Del Solar
- 10am (3pm): Ryan McCormick, Garrick Higgo
- 10:10am (3:10pm): Lanto Griffin, Mark Hubbard
- 10:20am (3:20pm): Jimmy Stanger, Kevin Dougherty
- 10:30am (3:30pm): Thorbjorn Olesen, Robby Shelton
- 10:40am (3:40pm): Ryan Palmer, Aaron Baddeley
- 10:50am (3:50pm): Chandler Phillips, Aaron Rai
- 11am (4pm): Wilson Furr, Greyson Sigg
- 11:10am (4:10pm): Parker Coody, Chad Ramey
- 11:25am (4:25pm): Stuart Macdonald, Maverick McNealy
- 11:35am (4:35pm): Martin Trainer, Carson Young
- 11:45am (4:45pm): Chesson Hadley, Stephan Jaeger
- 11:55am (4:55pm): C.T. Pan, Tony Finau
- 12:05pm (5:05pm): Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim
- 12:15pm (5:15pm): Cameron Champ, Patrick Rodgers
- 12:25pm (5:25pm): Brandon Wu, Jorge Campillo
- 12:35pm (5:35pm): Davis Thompson, Keith Mitchell
- 12:45pm (5:45pm): Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Novak
- 1pm (6pm): Matt Wallace, Joseph Bramlett
- 1:10pm (6:10pm): Justin Lower, Erik van Rooyen
- 1:20pm (6:20pm): Chan Kim, Robert MacIntyre
- 1:30pm (6:30pm): Ben Silverman, Henrik Norlander
- 1:40pm (6:40pm): Jake Knapp, Sami Valimaki
How To Watch The Mexico Open In The US
Sunday 25 February: 1.00pm-3.00pm ET (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.30pm ET (NBC/Peacock)
How To Watch The Mexico Open In The UK
Sunday 25 February: 2.00pm-11.00pm GMT (Sky Sports Golf), 6.00pm-11.00pm GMT (Sky Sports Main Event)
