US Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Day 3 As Ludvig Aberg Leads With DeChambeau, Cantlay And McIlroy Chasing

Pavon birdies the 1st He knocks in the 6ft putt. He joins those in second spot on -4.

Collin Morikawa round in 66 (Image credit: Getty Images) He finishes with a birdie and punches the air in delight. He has not dropped a shot today. He also made birdies on 1, 11 and 13. He is now level par for the tournament having gone 70-74-66. Conners drives and holds the green on par-4 3rd The tee has been moved up. When measured to the turn point the hole is playing 323 yards but as the crow flies, the hole it is 316 yards. This means it is in reach off the tee by all the field. However only three men have managed to get the ball on to the green off the tee and for the ball to stay there. Could this be the first eagle on this hole? There have been two eagles so far, both on the par-5 5th. As I type Conners holes his 10ft eagle putt.

How fast are these greens? Well according to the USGA, today’s greens range from the mid 13s to 14 feet on the stimpmeter and will settle to the low to mid 13s as the day goes on.

Finished scores today Eighteen players are now in the clubhouse and scores have been as high as 79. Only one man has been round in under par so far – the amateur Luke Clanton, who found 12 of 13 fairways and lies T36 on +4. Fellow amateur Neal Shipley is on +3 with three holes to go.

Is this the shortlist from which the winner will come? (Image credit: Getty Images) All of the last 16 Major winners, and 26 of the last 28 US Open winners, were within three shots of the lead after the second round. So here is a reminder of the top of the leaderboard at halfway: -5 Ludvig Aberg

-4 Patrick Cantlay, Thomas Detry, Bryson DeChambeau

-3 Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, Matthieu Pavon

-2 Hideki Matsuyama But one of those two US Open of the past 28 years when the winner was not within three shots of the lead was at Pinehurst in 2005. Michael Campbell was four shots behind at that stage. The other Pinehurst US Open winners - Payne Stewart in 1999 and Martin Kaymer in 2014 – led at halfway. Incidentally the furthest back, in terms of shots, a winner has come from the halfway stage is 11 shots – Lou Graham (pictured with with his wife, Patsy, and daughter Louanne) was this far behind in 1975 at Medinah. But won in playoff.

Scheffler completes his third round (Image credit: Getty Images) He is round in 71. He is +6 for the tournament. He made birdies at 8 and 11. Yesterday he did not make a birdie. It was the first time he has failed to make a birdie in a round during a Major in his professional days. The last time, before yesterday, that a World No 1 played a birdie-less Major round was Luke Donald at the U.S. Open 12 years ago.

Homa at home The moment I wake up on a Saturday after missing the cut I root for the course to become impossible so I can laugh at all the stupid players who whooped my ass. I shot 6 over and will shamelessly be this gif all weekend: pic.twitter.com/dc85vkLwKGJune 15, 2024

FRUSTRATED SCHEFFLER MISSES YET ANOTHER FAIRWAY (Image credit: Getty Images) It hasn't been his week, and he's began to lose his cool. A visibly frustrated world no.1 slams his driver back into his golf bag after missing yet another fairway on the 17th. He remains in a tie for 54th place at +6.

ANOTHER BIRDIE FOR BOGEY-FREE MORIKAWA It's two birdies in three holes for Collin Morikawa as he rolls home a 12ft birdie putt on 13. After birdies on the 11th and the 1st, he moves to -3 for the day and remains bogey free through 13 holes. He sits in T23 at +1.

WYNDHAM CLARK DROPS THE 'F-BOMB' ON 12TH TEE The defending champion is getting frustrated, too. "It's the exact swing I wanted and it goes dead f****** left" exclaims Wyndham Clark after driving into the waste area off the 12th tee. The wind, which seems to be strengthening to around 10mph, seems to be fooling with the players out there.

SCHEFFLER ANIMATED AFTER ANOTHER BOGEY ON 15 Scottie misses a 12ft par putt on the 15th and throws his hands in the air in disgust. The world no.1 is clearly frustrated out there and is being a lot more animated on the greens than he has been, even during last season's baron run with the putter... He falls back to +6.

SHIPLEY MAKES A HAT TRICK OF BIRDIES - MOVES TO EVEN PAR Neal Shipley! The kid cannot miss on the greens and makes his third birdie in a row on the 10th. He's moved back to even par after holing a 15ft putt and now sits inside the top 20 at T16.

ICYMI: MORIKAWA'S BIRDIE FROM DISTANCE Cross-country, with some pace! Collin Morikawa nails a birdie putt on No. 11 and is -2 on the day. pic.twitter.com/zObVkeZ5GWJune 15, 2024 Here is that Morikawa putt I mentioned, it was fairly moving when it hit the back of the hole.

MORIKAWA MOVES TO +2 Collin Morikawa holes a long-range birdie putt on the 11th from the guts of 35ft. I'll say this part quietly, but his ball may have rolled off the green if it didn't hit the hole. I think he hit it a little harder than he wanted to! Morikawa now moves to T29 at +2.

SHIPLEY BIRDIES THE 9TH, CARDS FORTH BIRDIE OF THE DAY 👀👀👀Neal Shipley is officially heating up! That's four birdies at the turn. pic.twitter.com/tfY3aJzTfgJune 15, 2024 Here is the previously mentioned birdie putt for Shipley on the 9th. It was his forth birdie of the day as he posts a -2 front nine - he's the hottest player on the course right now.

SHIPLEY HAS THE WIND IN HIS SAILS The race for low amateur is starting to heat up!@FSUGolf's Luke Clanton now within 1 of Shipley after his 4th birdie of the day. pic.twitter.com/zii4hiLUdpJune 15, 2024 No, I'm not going to apologize for that pun. Instead, I'm going to show you the putt that restored Shipley's two shot lead in the race for low amateur. He's backed up that birdie on the 8th with a lovely birdie on the par 3 9th, rolling in another long range putt to move to +1!

LOW AMATEUR RACE HOTTING UP The race for low amateur is starting to heat up!@FSUGolf's Luke Clanton now within 1 of Shipley after his 4th birdie of the day. pic.twitter.com/zii4hiLUdpJune 15, 2024 Clanton held this birdie putt on 13 to momentarily trim Neal Shipley's lead to one in the race for the low amateur title. However, moments later over on the 8th, Shipley (+2) restored his two shot lead after rolling in a 25ft birdie putt. The third amateur, Gunnar Broin (+5), has bounced back from a double bogey on the 5th with a birdie on the 6th.

THE STATE OF PLAY - NOT MUCH MOVEMENT SO FAR ON MOVING DAY The highest players up the leaderboard that are currently on the golf course sit just inside the top 30, with Aaron Rai, Si Woo Kim and Christian Bezuidenhout sitting at +2. All three are -1 for the day at T27. Only five players are under par for the day so far - the aforementioned trio, Collin Morikawa and amateur Luke Clanton. Scheffler has a 15ft birdie putt upcoming on the 12th to move join those under par for the day.

SCHEFFLER BIRDIES 11, MOVES BACK TO +5 The Masters champion moves back to where he started the day at +5 with a birdie on the par 4 11th. If body language is anything to go by however, Scheffler remains a frustrated figure out there.

BUNKER CAM COMES IN CLUTCH AS LOWER HOLES OUT A post shared by U.S. Open Championship (@usopengolf) A photo posted by on Justin Lower successfully made the cut in his first ever US Open appearance. Now he's showing off in front of the bunker cam, holing out from the front sand trap on 13 to move to +7.

FANS BOO GREENSTAFF AS THEY WATER GREENS A post shared by U.S. Open Championship (@usopengolf) A photo posted by on Spare a thought for the hardworking greenstaff this week at Pinehurst, who were boo'd this morning by fans while watering the greens! Dont worry, it's nothing malicious, with fans no doubt appreciative of the fantastic job the staff have done with the course in immaculate condition. I think they just want some chaos!

MCILROY ARRIVES ON SITE Mcilroy, dressed in gym attire and backwards hat, is shown strolling across the parking lot at Pinehurst No.2 as he arrives for his third round. He sits two shots behind Euro Ryder Cup teammate Ludvig Aberg at -3. How low will he go today?

CAM SMITH ROCKING INTERESTING SHIRT ON DAY 3 Is Cam Smith wearing a periodic table of booze shirt? pic.twitter.com/40BrKJbtZhJune 15, 2024 It appears Cam Smith is wearing a shirt with a periodic table of alcoholic drinks on it.... because, obviously. He's playing like he's got a hangover, however, bogeying three of the opening four holes having missed a six foot par putt on the 4th. He's +2 for the day and +5 for the tournament and currently outside the top 50.

THE EAGLE LANDS FOR AARON RAI Aaron Rai rolls in a 25ft putt for eagle on the 5th hole to move to +2. He bounces back after a bogey on the opening hole and moves into the top 30.

AMATEUR SHIPLEY BECOMES THE FIRST PLAYER TO DRIVE THE 3RD GREEN A post shared by U.S. Open Championship (@usopengolf) A photo posted by on Amateur Neal Shipley becomes the first player to successfully drive the green at the Par 4 3rd hole after the USGA moved the tee box up. Runner up at the US Amateur last year, Shipley (+3) was the leading amateur overnight, one of three amateurs to successfully make the cut. Learn more about Neal and fellow amateurs Gunnar Broin and Luke Clanton here.

KOPEKA HOLES BIRDIE PUTT FROM LONG RANGE Greens rolling pure 👌40 feet might as well be 4 feet for @BKoepka pic.twitter.com/Hf43mK5UReJune 15, 2024 How pure are these greens!? This excellent camera angle demonstrates how perfect the putting surfaces are running at Pinehurst No.2 this week, as Brooks Kopeka rakes one in from way down town. His 40 foot putt looked destined for the cup the entire way.

SCHEFFLER MAKES HIS FIRST BIRDIE OF THE DAY His last birdie was on the 17th hole in his opening round, but Scheffler has ended his baron run after rolling in a 15 footer on the 7th. He moves back to +5.

PUIG -3 UNDER AFTER 5 HOLES The hottest man on the course right now is Spanaird David Puig, who has birdied the 1st, 3rd and 5th holes to move into T21 at +1. Puig secured his place alongside Jon Rahm in the Spanish Olympic golf team for the summer games in Paris after successfully making the cut yesterday.

LOWRY HOLES BUNKER SHOT TO CARD TWO BIRDIES IN A ROW The *skill* of the Irish. ☘️@ShaneLowryGolf with back-to-back birdies on 6 and 7. pic.twitter.com/LlChrZFBPCJune 15, 2024 On Saturday at the PGA Championship last month, Shane Lowry had a putt to card a 62 - the lowest ever round in major championship history. That record isn't under threat today, but Shane has notched back-to-back birdies after holing out from the greenside bunker on the 7th hole.

SCHEFFLER AVOIDS BACK-TO-BACK THREE PUTTS ON 6 After finding the green on the Par 5 5th hole in two, the world No.1 walks away with a disappointing par after three putting. He has to hole an 8 footer for par on the 6th to avoid a second three-putt in a row. Scottie remains +6 and tied for 60th place.

3RD HOLE TEE MOVED FORWARD TO BECOME A DRIVABLE PAR 4 Drivable par 4 on Moving Day? Yes, please 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/kiccPV0yBrJune 15, 2024 A drivable Par 4 inside the opening three holes? In these conditions? With a devilish back right flag position? Sign. Me. Up. The 3rd hole could provide some fantastic entertainment at Pinehurst No.2 today.

MORIKAWA OPENS WITH A BIRDIE FACT: You can't birdie every hole if you don't birdie No. 1!An early 3️⃣ on the card for @collin_morikawa. pic.twitter.com/SmQjxpSHAtJune 15, 2024 Collin Morikawa gets his Saturday round off the perfect start, rolling in a 10 foot birdie putt on the opening hole. One thing to watch for today - the wind. It seems to have strengthened in comparison to the calm of the opening two days which could create chaos this evening if it continues to blow.

PIN POSITIONS FOR ROUND 3 CONFIRMED Hole locations for Round 3 at @PinehurstResort ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/PsCpwfhfRXJune 15, 2024 Not many easy flags out there today for the field to attack.