Open Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Day 1 From Royal Troon: Six-Way Tie For The Lead On -2; McIlroy Level Par; DeChambeau Struggling

Calum Scott has been speaking to the press The Scottish amateur, who went round in level par, said: "The first few were a little shaky. It was tough to settle in there for a while with the crowds out there. It was something I haven't experienced before, so that was new." "A little uncomfortable at the start, but I managed my way around the golf course really well. Managed to hole some really good putts, some birdie putts, and I was really happy with the result."

Rose gets away with it on 15 He wasn't very accurate in getting to teh green, but had the good fortune to end up on pathways cut through the grass. He cards a scruffy par and and stays in a six-way tie for the lead with Minkyu Kim, Adam Scott, Chris Kirk, Russell Henley and Alex Noren.

DeChambeau struggling It is not going well for the US Open champion. He has just added a double bogey on the 6th to bogeys on 1, 3 and 4 and is five over par after six holes.

Thomas drops two shots He found his ball in the gorse so he was able to take a drop. But he was not able to capitalise and has carded a double bogey after missing a put of 5ft. 10in. We now have a four-way tie over lead, Thomas being joined on top of the leaderboard by Justin Rose and Russell Henley and clubhouse leader Alex Noren.

Now we have a low amateur in the clubhouse , too (Image credit: Getty Images) Calum Scott, one of a dozen amateurs playing this week, has gone round in level par with flour birdies and four bogeys. Scott is a Scot.

We have a clubhouse leader (Image credit: Getty Images) It's Alex Noren, who has gone round in 69 with four birdies and two bogeys. He lies T2.

Thomas in a spot of bother Leader Thomas has just struck his tee shot on 12 into the gorse, He is rummaging around his bag for another ball. His two-shot lead is unlikely to survive this hole.

Dare one say it? DeChambeau has just missed a putt little more than the length that McIlroy missed twice down the stretch at the US Open. Oh, I am being a trifle unfair as I see it was officially measured at 4ft. 8in. Another bogey for DeChambeau who now has three bogeys in his opening four holes.

Song clambering back up leaderboard A birdie on the 13th takes him back under par for his round and into T6 after that nightmare triple-bogey on 11 when leading.

Poor start for DeChambeau (Image credit: Getty Images) DeChambeau found rough off the tee and then his par putt on 3 runs round he hole and does not drop. He is now two over par after three holes. Bryson DeChambeau has been nicknamed the mad scientist for his seemingly insatiable quest to to find answers to every aspect of the playing of the game. This is someone who soaks his golf balls in Epsom salts to determine their centre of gravity and who sprays water and his golf balls to simulate the experience of playing in morning dew. He likes to take as many variables out of golf as far as he's able. However links golf does not yield to such treatment easily with its windswept parcels of rumpled, crumpled linksland which can confer good and bad bounces and lies almost arbitrarily and where the gusts can blow the best-laid strategies off course. The Open is the Major in which he has been least successful. He has two US Open titles; he has been runner-up in the PGA championship and twice tied for fourth. The Masters admittedly has not been fertile grounds for him, but he did win low amateur in his debut with at T21, and had a T6 this years, But in the Open Championship his best result is tied eight; his second best is tied 33.

McIlroy drops shot at 1st His approach came up short of the green after it rolled back off the edge of the putting surface. His chip then came up well short and he two putted.

Triple bogey for Song on 11 That rough trouble has cost him dear. He has tumbled down the leaderboard from the top to T12 and is now level par.

McIlroy gets a huge ovation on 1st tee His drive finds the fairway to more huge cheers. After Rory McIlroy won the PGA Championship at Valhalla in 2014 Jack Nicklaus said: "Rory is an unbelievable talent. I think Rory has an opportunity to win 15 or 20 Majors or whatever he wants to do if he wants to keep playing.” But Rory McIlroy not won a Major since his triumph of 2014 at Valhalla. It is not as if he has shown an inability to win a Major, as his has four Major titles. It is not that he has lost the ability to win golf tournaments, for he has won 17 tournaments since then including two WGC ones and the Players Championship. Nor is it that he has suddenly got bad at playing in Majors, for he has 21 top-10 finishes in a Major since that 2014 win, by far the most top-tens by any player in this period. He would have won the US Open a few weeks ago had he not missed two putts of under 3ft coming down the stretch, having had made all his 496 putts of that length or under previously this the season. Did nerves get better of him? Has the wait for a fifth Major title being so long as to fray nerves? I do not know, as there seems no logical reason why he should have had such a long barren spell considering the quality of golf he has consistently played during the past decade. But, hey, maybe that's part of the joy of the game - it's occasional capriciousness.

That eagle on 4 by Wallace An eagle for Matt Wallace at the 4th means he's now tied at the top. pic.twitter.com/kyx3PJpD4XJuly 18, 2024

Ludvig Åberg opens with a birdie But DeChambeau has a three-putt bogey on the 1st. Tom Kim makes par. Have to remind yourself that this is Åberg's first appearance at The Open, so far but so quickly has he come.

Co-leader Song is having a rough time He found the rough on 11 and can only hack it out across to another patch of rough on the other side of the fairway. He has had to take a provisional,

Rain is now hammering down DeChambeau is on brand as up has gone the LIV Golf branded umbrella.

Pars all round on 1st MacIntyre played his approach first and his shot was dead online but barely made it onto the green. Rahm had indeed got a decent break from his lie in the rough and finds the green, as did Fleetwood, who putted last. But Fleetwood's was the least impressive of the birdie putts - his looked a simple misread -but all walk off with par.

Their opening tee shots Rahm has found the rough, but his ball looks to be sitting up nicely. Fleetwood finds the fairway to much applause and MacIntyre also finds the fairway.

The first of the marquee groups are now on the 1st tee It comprises Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre. It is an all-European trio. Europeans are doing well on the leaderboard at present. Robert MacIntyre is aiming to become the first Scottish golfer to win The Open in a quarter of a century. Paul Lawrie's win at Carnoustie in 1999 is the last victory by a Scot. No Scot may have won the Open recently, but Scots are the second most successful nationality at the Open historically. Only Americans who have won 46 Opens from 31 golfers have won more often than 22 Scottish winners' 41 victories. Third on the list is England with 13 winners and 22 Claret Jugs.

Today's pin positions (Image credit: R&A)

Is Younghan a young 'un? (Image credit: Getty Images) Well not really. Younghan Song is 33 years old. He has not have the most stellar golf career thus far, with two wins on the Japan Golf Tour, one of which was this year. The other was in January 2016 when he held off Jordan Spieth by a shot at the Singapore Open. He has played in three Majors before today. He finished T56 in the PGA championship in 2016 and in 2017 - last time he featured in a Major - he came T62 in the Open Championship and then missed the cut at a the PGA Championship. He can now add to that CV that he walked off the green on the Postage Stamp as The Open leader in 2024, whatever happens from now on in. He has made birdie here, to pull away from Matt Wallace who holed out from 85 yards and the semi rough for an eagle on the par-5 4th.

South Korean Song is back out infront on his own Song has picked up his third birdie of the day at the seventh and is -3 heading to the Postage Stamp.

ROSE WILL HAVE A GOOD BIRDIE LOOK AT THE PAR 3 FIFTH Superb long iron from Rose on the fifth which is a 214yard par 3 into the wind. He will have a makable birdie putt from about 10 feet to get to -2.

NICE START FOR ADAM RAI Englishman Rai, who is a real grafter, will have a lot of support. He is doing very well on the PGA Tour this season and is a former winner on the DP World Tour. He has just opened with a birdie at the first after his putt rolled around the cup.

OPENING GROUP NEGOTIATE THE POSTAGE STAMP WITH PARS The Postage Stamp is playing downwind today and the opening group of Leonard, Hamilton and McDonald all walked off with pars. They are followed by 21-year-old Tom McKibbin and 20-year-old Calum Scott who both birdie it.

Nicolai Hojgaard birdies the fourth Nicolai Hojgaard has picked up another birdie at the par 5 fourth and is level at the top with Song , whose birdie putt on the sixth burns the hole.

DECENT CROWDS STARTING TO BUILD UP AT TROON (Image credit: Getty Images)

BIRDIE AT THE SECOND FOR Justin Thomas American Thomas, who was in tears last year at the Open as he battled his game, moves into red numbers with a chip in birdie at the second. A far cry from last year when the then World No.20 carded an 11-over round of 82 on the opening day, featuring four bogeys, two double-bogeys and a cringe-inducing quadruple bogey on the 18th hole at Royal Liverpool. Justin Thomas chips in for birdie. Follow his progress on https://t.co/Y0Ljiq6Hze pic.twitter.com/Ov2s93YsLrJuly 18, 2024

RAIN BLOWS OVER QUICKLY We have had some rain but it has now passed and the brollies are coming down and waterproofs coming off. (Image credit: Getty Images)

SONG TO HAVE ANOTHER BIRDIE LOOK AT THE FOURTH Song, 33, has just played his third to the par 5 fourth to 15 feet from 77 yards to tee up the possibility of another birdie but he misses and remains -2.

Nicolai Højgaard birdies the second to get to -1 Højgaard has shown a deft early touch. Off the green. No problem for Nicolai Højgaard as he birdies the 2nd.https://t.co/mgWze5eA37 pic.twitter.com/ltEs7iWSqJJuly 18, 2024

Younghan SONG out in front on his own South Korean Song has just birdied the third to get to -2 in a superb start after putting his approach from 146 yards to 19 feet where he holed the putt in his second Open after finishing tied 62nd at Royal Birkdale in 2017 on his debut.

BROLLIES GOING UP The brollies have gone up at Troon where it is now raining. This will make conditions even tougher for the pros.

NIGHTMARE START FOR AMATEUR Jasper STUBBS Ouch. Aussie Jasper Stubbs, an amateur, put his tee shot on the first out of bounds on the right and has had to play three off the tee en-route to a double bogey.

JUSTIN ROSE UNDERWAY Justin Rose ,43, has just teed off after qualifying for the Open at Burnham and Berrow. Rose has excelled in this tournament before and won't have given up finally lifting the Claret Jug. He then fires his approach in close along with Francesco Molinari.

WHAT A SHOT FROM ADAM SCOTT Scott, who went close at the Scottish Open last week, missed the first with his approach but has just holed out from a green side trap with a brilliant bunker shot to join the leaders on -1. What a start.Adam Scott holes out for a birdie on the 1st.https://t.co/ngME6k3h28 pic.twitter.com/3eAdstHIKSJuly 18, 2024

Younghan SONG also moves under par South Korean pro Younghan Song has just birdied to second to move into red numbers , level at the top.

ADAM SCOTT TEES OFF IN 93rd STRAIGHT MAJOR Australian Adam Scott is a one consistent player and class act. He has just teed off in his 93rd Major. He has unfinished business with the Claret Jug of course after unravelling at Royal Lytham where Ernie Els pipped him in 2012.

TOM McKIBBIN BACK TO EVEN AFER DROPPING SHOT Tom McKibbin, the Northern Ireland prospect, is playing in his first Major today and has just birdied the third after dropping a shot on the second. McKibbin, 21, who grew up playing at Holywood Golf Club, the same home club as Rory McIlroy, has already won on the DP World Tour and is tipped as a big star of the future.

FINALLY A BIRDIE! Take a bow Ryosuke Kinoshita who has birdied the first and is the first player to do so. He hit his second from 139 yards to 34 feet, where he made the putt to lead The Open. Precision.The first birdie of The 152nd Open.https://t.co/mgWze5f7SF pic.twitter.com/vsFcXuF4w0July 18, 2024

NO-ONE YET UNDER PAR AS PROS STRUGGLE INTO WIND Not a single golfer of the 12 out on the course are under par yet. They are playing into the wind, which has switched around.

KIWI MICHAEL HENDRY TEES OFF AFTER LEUKAEMIA BATTLE A lot of people will be rooting for New Zealander Michael Hendry after his fight with Leukaemia. He is now putting on the first where he makes his par after missing out on playing in the Open last year when he was ill. The R&A enabled him to push his entry back a year and now here he is. On the tee from New Zealand, Michael Hendry. https://t.co/4ovXTEryaUJuly 18, 2024

GREENS RUNNING QUICK ON THE STIMP The greens are running 10.7 on the stimp meter today which is faster than expected and could help the American and PGA Tour players who are used to quicker greens.

UNUSUAL WIND AT TROON THIS MORNING The prevailing wind at Troon is down off the right on the opening holes but it has switched around this morning leaving players playing into the wind on the front nine before giving players assistance on the harder back nine which promises to help scoring. (Image credit: Getty Images)

PLAY IS UNDERWAY Leonard has teed off on the par 4 first and found the fairway as have all the opening three ball including Todd Hamilton and local boy Jack McDonald. The trio have all found the green after the prevailing wind switched around and is playing into the breeze. The 152nd Open is under way.https://t.co/ngME6k3h28 pic.twitter.com/DWDrRYKmEgJuly 18, 2024

FINAL PREPARATIONS COMPLETE A post shared by The Open (@theopen) A photo posted by on

JUSTIN LEONARD PREPARING TO START THE OPEN The 152nd Open is moments away when Justin Leonard, Todd Hamilton and Jack McDonald will tee off. American Leonard began the final round of the 1997 Championship trailing by five strokes before carding eight birdies in a stunning, six-under 65 that lifted him to 12 under and earned victory by a three-shot margin from Darren Clarke and Jesper Parnevik.

TODAY'S PIN POSITIONS Players looking to card a decent score are advised to get off to a hot start as the turn and back nine are considered a lot harder. Thursday pin positions for The 152nd Open. pic.twitter.com/jLq4V6J6vSJuly 17, 2024

EXCITEMENT BUILDING ON THE AYRSHIRE COAST Ready for anything. pic.twitter.com/nJmdReQKDTJuly 17, 2024