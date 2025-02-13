LIV Golfers Back Decision To Split Australian Open

Cameron Smith has welcomed the decision to split the men's and women's Austrlian Open tournaments - saying it will help restore the men's event to its former glory.

The men's and women's Australian Opens had been held together at the same courses for the last three years, but the decision has now been taken to split them up again.

Smith was one of the critics against both events being held concurrently, saying that it diminished both events - with course set-up a major problem.

Golf Australia chief executive James Sutherland announced the change in structure, saying: "We believe this is the right time and we are confident that both national open championships will stand on their own two feet and prosper in their own right.”

And that decision has been welcomed by former Open champion Smith, who believes that separating the events will help to elevate them both.

Speaking in Adelaide ahead of the LIV Golf League event, Smith says that he feels the men's event will attract a stronger field with it now being a standalone tournament.

“Not only do we want to come down and play and obviously support our event, I think it lends itself to have a stronger field, having more guys come down here and play the Australian Open and let it be the event that it once was," Smith said.

Smith's Ripper GC teammate and fellow Australian Lucas Herbert shares the same sentiments about his national open again standing by itself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The last jointly-held Australian Open was staged in November at Kingston Heath and Victoria clubs on Melbourne's sandbelt - where holding both men's and women's events together caused problems with setting up the course.

“We would have loved to have seen an Australian Open venue play a little differently from what it was and I think we were a little handcuffed, as well, from having the women play with us,” Herbert said.

“The ideal course set-up for them and the ideal course set-up for us is a little different.

“I don’t think you should set up the courses the same way because it’s not fair to either gender - it’s a great move that we’re now splitting the Australian Opens.”