'Little Bit Frustrating' - LIV Golfer Calls For An Increase In Schedule
Jed Morgan would like to see the LIV Golf calendar increase to 18 tournaments instead of 14
It's no secret that one of the reasons that players give for moving to the LIV Golf League is due, in fact, to playing less golf. However, in the case of Jed Morgan, that is something the Australian is struggling with, as the 23-year-old recently stated in an interview with news.au.com that he would like to see LIV Golf's schedule expand.
In the interview, the 23-year-old explained that: “I think a lot of the guys would like to see it grow to 18 events, but that’s from a young guy speaking. Others might like 14. “You probably need to play a few more events each year to keep yourself sharp."
He went on to add that: “There’s obviously quite a bit of time off with the LIV stuff at the moment, which is a little bit frustrating. Part of being a good golfer is playing a few tournaments in a row, and getting some form that way.”
Currently, the LIV Golf schedule features 14 tournaments across Mexico, the USA, Australia, Singapore, Spain, England and Saudi Arabia, and runs from February to November.
However, as of writing, LIV Golf is without World Ranking Points and, as a result, it means those players are having to make do with Asian Tour events that offer far fewer OWGR points than the likes of the PGA Tour. But Morgan, who plans on playing on the Asian Tour during the LIV off-weeks, thinks that the current OWGR system is already broken.
“If they don’t change that in the future, and LIV does everything right (to be awarded points) the world ranking system’s broken,” he stated, before adding: “It’s actually already broken. It’s already pretty screwed up.”
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
