'Little Bit Frustrating' - LIV Golfer Calls For An Increase In Schedule

It's no secret that one of the reasons that players give for moving to the LIV Golf League is due, in fact, to playing less golf. However, in the case of Jed Morgan, that is something the Australian is struggling with, as the 23-year-old recently stated in an interview with news.au.com that he would like to see LIV Golf's schedule expand.

In the interview, the 23-year-old explained that: “I think a lot of the guys would like to see it grow to 18 events, but that’s from a young guy speaking. Others might like 14. “You probably need to play a few more events each year to keep yourself sharp."

Morgan in action during the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah (Image credit: Getty Images)

He went on to add that: “There’s obviously quite a bit of time off with the LIV stuff at the moment, which is a little bit frustrating. Part of being a good golfer is playing a few tournaments in a row, and getting some form that way.”

Currently, the LIV Golf schedule features 14 tournaments across Mexico, the USA, Australia, Singapore, Spain, England and Saudi Arabia, and runs from February to November.

However, as of writing, LIV Golf is without World Ranking Points and, as a result, it means those players are having to make do with Asian Tour events that offer far fewer OWGR points than the likes of the PGA Tour. But Morgan, who plans on playing on the Asian Tour during the LIV off-weeks, thinks that the current OWGR system is already broken.

LIV increased their schedule from eight to 14 events in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“If they don’t change that in the future, and LIV does everything right (to be awarded points) the world ranking system’s broken,” he stated, before adding: “It’s actually already broken. It’s already pretty screwed up.”