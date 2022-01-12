Legendary Golf Journalist Tim Rosaforte Dies Aged 66 - Golfing World Pays Tribute

Former Golf Channel, Golf Digest and Sports Illustrated journalist Tim Rosaforte passed away at the age of 66

Tim Rosaforte sitting behind a desk on tv
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath

By published

Renowned golf journalist Tim Rosaforte sadly passed away at the age of 66 after a battle with alzheimer's disease. The American was one of the most respected voices in the game, known for his work on TV with the Golf Channel as well as his writing through the years for GolfChannel.com, Golf Digest and Sports Illustrated.

Born in New York, Rosaforte first got his break in journalism in Florida at the Tampa Times before moving into the golf world. In his esteemed career working for the Golf Channel, Golf Digest and Sports Illustrated he covered 125 Majors and 17 Ryder Cups. He covered every single Masters between 1983-2019.

Rosaforte was the recipient of the PGA of America's Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism and became the first journalist to be awarded a lifetime membership of the PGA. He also received the Memorial Tournament's golf journalism award and was honored by the Honda Classic, which was his local PGA Tour event, with the media centre being named after him.

Tiger Woods pictured accepting an award from Tim Rosaforte

Rosaforte presents Tiger Woods the Male Player of the Year Award during the Golf Writer's Association of America Awards dinner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The American was known for his 'insider' scoops and had strong relationships with many of the game's biggest and well-known stars.

Rosaforte leaves behind his wife, Genevieve, daughters, Molly and Genna, and three grandchildren.

A number of figures from the golfing world paid tribute to Rosaforte including 18-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus. "Many hearts, including Barbara's & mine, hurt today after the passing of our friend Tim Rosaforte," Nicklaus wrote on social media. "Tim had a wonderful ability to develop trust from so many, and because of that—plus his work ethic—if there was an important story to be told in golf, Tim usually reported it first."

