Legendary Golf Journalist Tim Rosaforte Dies Aged 66 - Golfing World Pays Tribute

Renowned golf journalist Tim Rosaforte sadly passed away at the age of 66 after a battle with alzheimer's disease. The American was one of the most respected voices in the game, known for his work on TV with the Golf Channel as well as his writing through the years for GolfChannel.com, Golf Digest and Sports Illustrated.

Born in New York, Rosaforte first got his break in journalism in Florida at the Tampa Times before moving into the golf world. In his esteemed career working for the Golf Channel, Golf Digest and Sports Illustrated he covered 125 Majors and 17 Ryder Cups. He covered every single Masters between 1983-2019.

Rosaforte was the recipient of the PGA of America's Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism and became the first journalist to be awarded a lifetime membership of the PGA. He also received the Memorial Tournament's golf journalism award and was honored by the Honda Classic, which was his local PGA Tour event, with the media centre being named after him.

Rosaforte presents Tiger Woods the Male Player of the Year Award during the Golf Writer's Association of America Awards dinner (Image credit: Getty Images)

The American was known for his 'insider' scoops and had strong relationships with many of the game's biggest and well-known stars.

Rosaforte leaves behind his wife, Genevieve, daughters, Molly and Genna, and three grandchildren.

A number of figures from the golfing world paid tribute to Rosaforte including 18-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus. "Many hearts, including Barbara's & mine, hurt today after the passing of our friend Tim Rosaforte," Nicklaus wrote on social media. "Tim had a wonderful ability to develop trust from so many, and because of that—plus his work ethic—if there was an important story to be told in golf, Tim usually reported it first."

Many hearts, including Barbara's & mine, hurt today after the passing of our friend Tim Rosaforte. Tim had a wonderful ability to develop trust from so many, and because of that—plus his work ethic—if there was an important story to be told in golf, Tim usually reported it first. pic.twitter.com/VbTSbaj5azJanuary 11, 2022 See more

Tim was one of the best at what he did. He lifted those up around him and shared insight into the game of golf from an interesting and positive point of view. He will be remembered by so many he came in contact with and we are all better for having known him. RIP Tim https://t.co/lBDMFqaVhcJanuary 12, 2022 See more

I like the media. I love Tim Rosaforte @GolfChannelJanuary 11, 2022 See more

Tim Rosaforte was the ultimate reporter and teammate, a friend who never blinked when you needed help. He was tough and vulnerable, serious and witty. He was real. Thank you, Rosie. Blessed to have known you and to have followed in your large footsteps. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/ptmrVObJB0January 11, 2022 See more

From the first time I met Tim Rosaforte in S. FL. in the early 80's as a writer for the Sun Sentinel, all the way through his terrific career in golf, he never changed. No matter how successful he became, he was still Rosie. Honest, thoughtful and humble. RIP my friend.January 12, 2022 See more

Saddened to hear of Tim Rosaforte’s passing today. A brilliant journalist, a great friend and shared many life discussions …I will never forget you Tim.January 12, 2022 See more

Beautiful tribute on Tim Rosaforte on GC. What Eamon just said is so true. Tim always, always had a word of encouragement for younger journalists. I looked up to him. I carried what he said with me, often surprised he even knew my name. Today, the industry mourns a great man. pic.twitter.com/Zlhw1YVOM9January 11, 2022 See more

Sad to hear the passing of Tim Rosaforte. He was such a good dude to me in both of my jobs, as a player and pundit. Loved this picture he took with my dad at the 2013 PGA. pic.twitter.com/AVQgihm3QNJanuary 11, 2022 See more

Just got off the course & crestfallen to hear the news of Tim Rosaforte’s passing. Our stage manager, Alex Andrews, tells a story abt Rosy, that anytime someone new was on set, he would quietly ask her for their name, so he could address them properly. He was all class. Sad day.January 11, 2022 See more

I'm gutted to hear about the death of Tim Rosaforte. We were comrades at SI in the mid-90s. Rosey was a great mentor and friend and a spirited golf companion. Also competitive as hell; later, he put me in a headlock in the Masters press room. I loved the guy and already miss him.January 11, 2022 See more

I always loved this scene at the Association of Golf Writers dinner. While everyone was dining and boozing prior to the 2015 Open, there was Tim Rosaforte putting the finishing touches on a story. Hardest working man in the golf business! pic.twitter.com/aZRO9hrbOnJanuary 11, 2022 See more

Tim Rosaforte, our friend, colleague, mentor and past GWAA president, has passed away after a battle with aggressive Alzheimer's at the age of 66. Tim was tough, but fair and was trusted by everyone in the game. He loved golf and people and set a high bar. He will be missed pic.twitter.com/D3qCFF5t3qJanuary 11, 2022 See more

Just learned of the passing of Tim Rosaforte. Tim, Jaime Diaz and I shared a tri-pod cubicle in Golf Channel’s newsroom. He was the anchor. Kind, tenacious, fair, honest, smart. He was these and 1,000 more. Rest well, my friend 🙏 pic.twitter.com/t1ktZncewjJanuary 11, 2022 See more

One of my last texts from Tim Rosaforte was him asking questions about a piece I had written on Akshay Bhatia. Akshay! He wanted to know more, dig deeper, and as a writer he pushed you to do the same. A titan of every media center he entered but treated everyone as peers. RIP.January 11, 2022 See more

Just heard about the passing of Tim Rosaforte. He was a legend in golf journalism and good friend. Everyone loved him. Had the pleasure of working with him @GolfChannel @NBCSports No one was more respected, and more loved. We’ll miss you Rosie. ❤️❤️January 11, 2022 See more

So surreal today… it was only just over 2 years ago (late 2019) that Tim Rosaforte was working with us on live news shows @GolfChannel Hard to believe he’s now no longer here. A true professional, a workout warrior who looked after himself, so sad some get taken too soon 💔 #RIPJanuary 12, 2022 See more

Just saw the news about Tim Rosaforte. He really was one of the best in the business. Sad day for the golf world.January 11, 2022 See more

So sad to hear of Tim Rosaforte’s passing today. Rosie was the original golf insider, digging deep to share insight that made viewers feel invested. He was a class act with impeccable (and enviable) style. Fortunate to have worked beside him @GolfChannel for so many years.January 11, 2022 See more

Golf lost one of the best writer/analyst today. Had the honor to work with him on many occasions. A true professional. RIP Tim Rosaforte! #prayerstoyourfamilyJanuary 11, 2022 See more

We are truly saddened to learn of the passing of Tim Rosaforte. The consummate professional, ‘Rosie’ made immeasurable contributions to the world of golf and media, in particular to The Honda Classic, and his legacy of first-class storytelling will not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/JMuFzoFL8xJanuary 11, 2022 See more