KLM Open 2023 Live Stream
We give you all the broadcast and streaming details for the upcoming event in The Netherlands.
The DP World Tour heads to The Netherlands this week as Victor Perez looks to defend his playoff victory over Ryan Fox back in 2022. He makes his way over from Oak Hill, and the PGA Championship, in which he played well to earn a T12 finish. Other well-known DP World Tour players Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal and Rasmus Hojgaard are doing the same.
For the second consecutive year, the KLM Open counts as a qualifying tournament for the U.S. Open. Two players will secure a spot in the Major Championship through a four-tournament mini Order of Merit on the DP World Tour. Simon Forsström, who won the Soudal Open earlier this month, and Romain Langasque currently occupy the two qualifying berths via this route and will be looking to solidify their position this week.
|Dates: May 25-28
|Venue: Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
|Live stream: Fubo TV (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus)
|Watch anywhere: Use ExpressVPN
To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details.
KLM Open Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country
There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs. VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.
US TV Schedule - 2023 KLM Open
All times EST
Thursday, May 25: 7.30am-12.30pm (Golf Channel)
Friday, May 26: 7.30am-12.30pm (Golf Channel)
Saturday, May 27: 6.30am-11am (Golf Channel)
Sunday, May 28: 6.30am-11am (Golf Channel)
NBC's Golf Channel will televise all the action during the week. Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.
AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial. While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.
UK TV Schedule - 2023 KLM Open
Thursday, May 25: 12.30pm-5.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday, May 26: 12.30pm-5.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Saturday, May 27: 11.30am-4pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Sunday, May 28: 11.30am-4pm (Sky Sports Golf)
In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.
You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.
Australia TV Schedule - 2023 KLM Open
Thursday, May 25: 9.30pm-2.30am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
Friday, May 26: 9.30pm-2.30am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
Saturday, May 27: 8.45pm-1am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
Sunday, May 28: 8.30pm-2am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning. As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from the Netherlands here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.
It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.
It's also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial.
As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.
