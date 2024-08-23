LIV Golfer Announces Split With Long-Time Caddie In Emotional Social Media Post

Kevin Na has posted an emotional farewell message on social media to reveal he and his long-term caddie Kenny Harms have parted company

Kevin Na and caddie Kenny Harms
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Higham
By
published

Kevin Na has split from his caddie Kenny Harms after revealing the end of their 16-year partnership in an emotional social media post.

The LIV Golf player described Harms as like "a brother to me" as he took to Instagram to say that their long association was ending. 

Iron Heads captain Na also posted a host of pictures of him and his bagman from tournaments down the years.

The 40-year-old Na has had Harms on his bag for all five of his PGA Tour victories, starting with the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open back in 2011.

He won the same event again in 2019 after a playoff with Patrick Cantlay, while the pair also combined to win the Greenbrier and Charles Schwab Challenge.

Their last PGA Tour victory came at the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii before Harms followed Na to LIV Golf when he signed for Greg Norman's outfit in June 2022.

After 33 LIV Golf events played together, Na and Harms are now parting ways, with a heartfelt farewell post from golfer to caddie.

A post shared by Kevin Na (@kevinna915)

A photo posted by on

"It has been an incredible run! 16 years together, you have always been there for me on and off the golf course," Na wrote on Instagram. "We have shared many amazing moments and also had some hardships along the way.

"I can’t thank you enough for the trust and support you have given me. It’s been extremely difficult to say goodbye. You will always be a brother to me."

Caddie Confidential with Kevin Na & Kenny Harms | PGA Memes - YouTube Caddie Confidential with Kevin Na & Kenny Harms | PGA Memes - YouTube
Watch On
Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸