Jose Maria Olazabal Named Team Europe Ryder Cup Vice Captain
The Spaniard joins Thomas Bjorn, Edoardo Molinari and Nicolas Colsaerts on Luke Donald's backroom team
Luke Donald has named Jose Maria Olazabal his the fourth Vice Captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup.
The Spaniard brings a wealth of Ryder Cup experience to Donald’s backroom team having played for Team Europe seven times between 1987 and 2006.
During that period, he formed Team Europe’s most successful partnership with compatriot Seve Ballesteros as they won 12 points from their 15 outings. Overall, Olazabal played 31 times in the Ryder Cup, winning 18 matches and securing 20.5 points.
However, Olazabal’s legendary association with the Ryder Cup didn’t end there. He was also captain in one of Team Europe’s most famous victories over the USA, in the 2012 Miracle of Medinah, while he has also been Vice Captain on three other occasions, in 2008, 2010 and 2014.
Following the announcement, Olazabal said: “With my previous experiences in the Ryder Cup I am obviously thrilled to be back involved once again. I am really looking forward to feeling that special adrenaline flow, the intensity and the electricity that only the Ryder Cup can bring – I’m really excited to be part of it all again.”
The 57-year-old also admitted the call had come as a shock. He said: “It was a very nice surprise to be asked by Luke. I didn’t expect it but I was delighted when the call came. My role will be the same as the rest of the Vice Captains, namely to support and help Luke and the 12 players in any way we can, so they can perform at their best and be able to win that trophy back.”
As for Donald, he thinks Olazabal, who will join Thomas Bjorn, Edoardo Molinari and Nicolas Colsaerts as Vice Captains, is perfect for the team. He said: “When you think of José María Olázabal, you immediately think of the Ryder Cup. He brings amazing passion and I couldn't be more excited to have him on board.
“He was my captain when I last played in the Ryder Cup – at Medinah in 2012 – and I thoroughly enjoyed playing for him that year. He picked me to play number one in the singles and that was hugely gratifying.
"To know he had that respect and confidence in me to go out and lead Europe in such a pressurised last day environment meant a lot and this feels, perhaps, that I am returning that favour a little bit, as I have a huge amount of confidence in him.”
Donald also revealed Olazabal’s involvement in January’s Hero Cup, which was seen as an opportunity for him to assess his Ryder Cup options, had helped him make the decision to appoint him to the role.
He explained: “Just his mere presence brings energy to any Ryder Cup environment and I saw that first hand when I asked him to be involved in the Hero Cup we staged in Abu Dhabi at the beginning of this year.
"He was such a big part of that week, being with the players and sharing stories with them of just what the Ryder Cup is all about. People notice when José María walks into a room and you could see at the Hero Cup how much everyone respected him and admired him for all he’s done in the game. I could not be more excited to have him on my team.”
The Ryder Cup begins on 29 September at Rome's Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
