'It's Unlimited Money' - Donald Trump Says More Big Names Will Join LIV
Former US president Donald Trump says Saudi LIV Golf backers are “very good people” as he blasted PGA Tour bosses
Donald Trump says “something should happen” to PGA Tour leaders for not sorting out an agreement with the “very good people” at LIV Golf – and warned that more big-name players would make the switch next year.
The final event of the LIV Golf season is taking place at Trump Doral in Miami, where the former US president played in the pro-am before talking with a small pack of media. No fans were allowed in for the pro-am.
Trump spoke on a few issues – claiming that his Trump Turnberry resort could be back on the Open rota soon, and how his Doral Resort could also be back on the PGA Tour schedule.
The PGA Tour came under fire from the 76-year-old though, who was glowing in his praise for the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf series as it comes to a close in its debut season.
"I think that ultimately something gets worked out, but the Tour handled it so badly," Trump said. "The people at the top, something should happen with them.
“Something could have been worked out very easily but the Tour decided to, as Richard Nixon said, ‘stonewall’ it and that hasn’t worked out too well. They are dealing with very good people with unlimited money.
"It's big time, it's big-time money and it's unlimited money. The Saudis have done a good job and they love golf. It’s different, the enthusiasm.”
NEW VIDEO: Donald Trump strikes an impressive golf shot today and says: "You think Biden can do that?" #Trump #DonaldJTrump #DonaldTrump #MAGA pic.twitter.com/tPCvOzL21zOctober 28, 2022
The LIV Golf Team Championship will see teams playing for $50m, while the series will expand from eight to 14 events next season to unlock more huge potential earnings.
And Trump, who played with Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia on Thursday, warned the PGA Tour that more big names could make the switch next year.
"A lot of others are coming over, big names, they’re coming over" he said. "The star system is always very important in sports.
"You don't have the star system, you are not going to be successful - and they've got the stars."
