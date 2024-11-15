'It's A Bit Disgraceful'- Solheim Cup Legend Weighs In On Ryder Cup Pay Debate
Dame Laura Davies says it's "a bit disgraceful" that Ryder Cup players want paying to take part in the event
Dame Laura Davies feels it's "a bit disgraceful" for Ryder Cup players to want to be paid for playing in the prestigious event.
The Solheim Cup legend says she holds the team events between the USA and Europe as the highest honor in golf - and agreed with Rory McIlroy who said he would happily pay for the privilege of teeing it up in a Ryder Cup.
It's not a sentiment shared by some of Team USA though, with the Telegraph report that the Americans have successfully lobbied for a $400,000 payment each for next year's Ryder Cup in New York.
Former USA player Hunter Mahan told Golf Monthly why he agrees with the payments, while Paul McGinley is among those vehemently against it - as he sees the money being diverted away from grassroots golf.
McGinley's Sky Sports colleague Davies agrees, and is very much in the camp of those against such payments.
"Anyone that wants to be paid, I think its a bit disgraceful really, because if you're a Ryder Cup player you've earned a lot of money to get into the team," Davies said on Sky Sports' coverage of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
"So to want more, for whatever their reasons are...maybe they get the ones that aren't that bothered who will get the money and just give it to their foundations, which would be lovely obviously.
"But to go on about money to get into the Ryder Cup, I just don't understand it."
Davies knows that the stance by some of the USA team is more about the principle of the players who produce the action on the course being paid for their efforts, rather the needing the money.
However, she can't understand why being paid would even be a consideration as she feels representing the USA or Europe in the Ryder Cup or Solheim Cup is the biggest honor in golf.
"I'm sure it's not all the players," she added. "It'll probably just be a few who want the money for their own reasons.
"It won't be because they need the money, it's because they feel that the players should be played, but I'm with Rory, I'd have loved to have played in another Solheim Cup - it's just the biggest honor you'll ever have in your career."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
