'It Wasn’t On The Green Guys So Chill' - Tour Pro Clears Up Chip Shot Confusion

When it comes to the professional game, it's no secret that they play shots a normal amateur would dread to do. At the Genesis Scottish Open, that was on full display when, playing his second round, Byeong Hun An played a chip shot from the edge of the green which many thought was actually on.

In a video posted by the DP World Tour to its social media, An was seen playing a chip shot that used the slope behind the flag, with the 31-year-old looking like he was on the green. Although this is legal, many questioned why he chipped it when he could have putted but, later on, An did clarify that the ball was, in fact, not on the green.

First things first, it's best to confirm that, if An's ball was on the green, he would still be allowed to chip it, as there is no rule that states you must only use a putter on the green.

Obviously, these guys are professionals and hone their craft after hours and hours of practice so, although you can play a chip shot on the green, we wouldn't recommend it. Think of the ground staff before you decide to get your 50-degree wedge out!

Anyway, back to An, who played a lovely shot at The Renaissance Club, but received a mixed reaction when many thought the shot was, firstly, played from the green, and secondly, was not needed due to the fact a putter could have got the same result without potentially damaging the turf.

After striking the chip, An would hole the putt and, after battling it in to the clubhouse in Scotland, the South Korean came in just a shot back of 36-hole leader, Rory McIlroy, with An firing rounds of 61 and 70.

"It wasn't my best day like yesterday. But it was pretty tough out there. It's hard to hit a lot of shots close," stated An, whose last victory came at the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour.

"Yesterday compared to this, you know, it was a lot calmer, and today it's a lot windier and then it rained and it's hard to judge the distance. I hit some good shots out there but just not close enough to get a birdie putt. I'm only one back, so we'll see in the next two days."