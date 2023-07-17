'It Made The Hairs Stand Up On My Neck' - Max Homa On Playing At St Andrews With Tiger Woods

Last year’s Open didn’t quite go the way Max Homa had hoped for – a missed cut at the Home of Golf, playing his favourite type of golf. Looking back, though, it was also one of the most memorable, or “crazy” as he puts it.

Like a lot of golfers around the same age as the 32-year-old, Homa grew up idolising Tiger Woods, and getting to play the 150th Open at St Andrews in the company of the 15-time Major winner was an experience that he will never forget.

“It was crazy, especially because it was at St Andrews, the walk up 18,” Homa tells Golf Monthly, with a wide smile. “Unfortunately he [Tiger] missed the cut, but walking up 18 the ovation he got was absurd. It made the hairs stand up on my neck.”

Homa played the first two rounds with Woods and US Open champion, Matt Fitzpatrick, but he missed out on playing the weekend by a single shot.

Despite playing with one of his heroes – he says Jason Gore is his other hero, as he also grew up playing in Vista Valencia, California – going home early was a hard one to take, especially given his love of playing in Britain.

“I love it, it’s my favourite,” Homa says of links golf. “I wish we got to do this every week. The golf courses are just so cool. I just think it’s a proper way to play golf.”

Tiger Woods makes an emotional walk up the 18th at St Andrews in 2022, and is followed by Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking about his round with Woods, the American, added: “He was awesome. I think our first round took six hours and fifteen minutes.

“Matt said it perfectly on 14 – he said if we were playing with anybody else we would be complaining, but this is actually not so bad. We talked a ton for two days. It was quite fun.”

Woods won’t be teeing it up at Hoylake, scene of his 2006 Open victory, as he continues to recovery from ankle surgery, which was required after his painful withdrawal from this year's Masters.

However, Homa arrives at Hoylake as the world number eight, and although not among the hot favourites, the six-time PGA Tour winner is certainly one to keep an eye on.

After winning the Farmers Insurance Open in January, Homa narrowly missed out at Riviera Country Club the following month when Jon Rahm beat him to the line at The Genesis Invitational, a narrow defeat that reduced the likeable Californian to tears.

Talking about his Major prospects going into the final ‘big one’ of the men’s season, Homa is quietly confident about his chances.

“My game feels great and I think it is very good. It might just take one week where it clicks and I can control emotions better. As far as the rest of it goes, I know my golf game is good.

“It feels good at the moment, it’s just a hard game. You want it to line up on the right weeks. Sometimes you try too hard.”

Homa has won a lot of fans in recent times for speaking his mind and entertaining fans on social media with his frequent joking and mickey-taking.

However, he admits that he’s started to use his various social media platforms a little less recently.

“I’m trying to get off it a little more,” he says. “People are just using it to be mean. I try to use it to just have fun. I don’t know what it really is, maybe just playing a bit better, and it’s just gotten old.

“I still enjoy looking at funny videos of dogs here and there, so I’ll stay on it for that.”

You can probably expect a bit of social media interaction if he’s holding the Claret Jug on Sunday evening.