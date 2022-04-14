Is This The Ultimate Play And Practice Golf Facility?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the pursuit of improving your golf game, it is crucial that the facilities you are using are designed to help you get the most out of your golf. Now, in El Segundo, California, TopGolf are opening a brand-new, first-of-its-kind experience, that is arguably one of the best play and practice facilities in the world.

Featuring traditional and non-traditional ways to play the game of golf, the venue in El Segundo provides 102 outdoor hitting bays, with the restaurant and sports bar enhancing the atmosphere that occurs at most TopGolf venues.

Alongside the range facility, that also incorporates TopTracer technology, the venue has partnered with renowned golf course designer, Mike Angus, who has given a makeover to Lakes at El Segundo Golf Course, which is next door to the new facility.

An aerial shot of the Lakes at El Segundo Golf Course (Image credit: TopGolf)

The renovation of the course now means the 10-hole par 3 layout is complete with new turf and grass, refurbished lakes, night-lighting, built-in music system, and a shop that not only offers food and drink, but also golf equipment.

This means that the facility is great for all levels of golfers, with a laid-back atmosphere giving way to a par 3 course that will challenge the more well-rounded individuals.

"This is a very exciting opening for Topgolf as the game of golf continues to grow and diversify both on and off the course. We are thrilled to be part of this movement and for the opportunity to become a part of the El Segundo community," explained Topgolf Chief Executive Officer, Artie Starrs.

"From the variety of experiences to the next-level technology features, our El Segundo location will bring the power of play to so many as we continue to shape the future of golf."

The TopGolf range next to the par 3 course in El Segundo, California (Image credit: TopGolf)

The opening of the venue only enhances TopGolf's reputation as a popular location for, not only experienced golfers, but also the players who are looking to try the game out for the first time.

Already located in the USA, England, Australia, Canada, Germany, Mexico and the UAE, Topgolf has also announced that it will be opening its first site in Scotland, with a late 2022 date proposed for the new venue.

The site will be the first to introduce Topgolf’s signature, technology-enabled experience to Scotland, adding to the already stacked list of over 70 venues worldwide, which attract over 30 million players per year combined.