At the 43rd Ryder Cup, Dustin Johnson played a pivotal part in Team USA's victory as he secured a perfect record of 5-0-0. The 38-year-old was in imperious form at Whistling Straits, as he added his name to a coveted list of players who have secured five points out of five at a Ryder Cup, with DJ joining Larry Nelson, Arnold Palmer, Gardner Dickinson and Francesco Molinari.

However, following his move to LIV Golf in 2022, there is a possibility that we won't be seeing DJ in an American Ryder Cup side in the future, with the sanctions put in for those who joined the Saudi-backed series meaning it's become a bit more difficult to get into Zach Johnson's side.

Johnson puts his arm around 2020 Ryder Cup captain, Steve Stricker (Image credit: Getty Images)

Essentially, six players will qualify automatically via points from Majors and PGA Tour events (LIV players are banned from PGA Tour tournaments), with the other six being hand-picked by Z Johnson.

Obviously, there is a chance of LIV players making their way into the side but, as of right now, it is uncertain whether they will indeed feature. According to DJ, that is also the case, with the two-time Major winner stating at the PGA Championship: "I mean, I have no idea if I'd get picked. Obviously if I continue to play really well for the rest of the year, then obviously there's a chance."

He then went on to add: "I would definitely like to play in the Ryder Cup. It's one of my favorite events to play in, especially after the last Ryder Cup. Obviously had a pretty good week. And, yeah, it's just an awesome event; and yeah, I'd love to be a part of it.

Johnson holds a Ryder Cup record of 12 win and 9 loses (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I've known Zach (Johnson) for a long time, so I'm sure he's keeping an eye on things. You just never know. Obviously play well in the Majors, the next three Majors, and just play some good, solid, consistent golf from here on out the rest of the year, who knows what will happen."

Along with Team USA, European Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald, also gave his thoughts on the scenario of LIV players potentially competing in the tournament, with the Englishman stating on Tuesday: "Let's not forget there's still LIV players that can still play on my team. They're still eligible if they're members of the Tour and were born in Europe. That is still a possibility for some guys..."