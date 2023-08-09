'I See A Lot Of Greed' - Hal Sutton Questions Direction Of PGA Tour
The 14-time PGA Tour winner is concerned about the growing influence of money in the game
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Hal Sutton has questioned the direction of the PGA Tour, suggesting it is becoming too money oriented.
The 14-time PGA Tour winner expressed his concerns on The Golf Channel’s Golf Today show, where he told Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch: “I see a lot of greed to be honest with you. You know, I wore out two hips and a left knee walking to the model of charity is the biggest winner every week, and I pray that the PGA Tour does not lose that.“
"I see a lot of greed."Hal Sutton (@halsuttongolf) tells @damonhackGC & @eamonlynch that the landscape of professional golf has changed; and not necessarily in a positive way. pic.twitter.com/h64zI1o3MOAugust 8, 2023
The 65-year-old turned professional in 1981 and two years later won the PGA Championship. Also in 1983, the American won The Players Championship, and those achievements helped him become that year’s leading money winner on the PGA Tour with $426,668. Even if adjusted for inflation, though, the figure would be far less than today’s top players earn.
However, the 2004 Team USA Ryder Cup captain insisted he had motivations for playing the game beyond financial rewards. He continued: “I was proud to be part of that. I was proud that we weren’t trying to get every dollar we could possibly get, but it feels that way now.
“I could never imagine saying that I don’t love golf, I only play because I’m good at it. I could never imagine saying that.”
Sutton’s comments come during a turbulent period for the game following the emergence of LIV Golf and the huge influx of money into it from the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). While the PGA Tour had been a bitter rival of the start-up, its motivations have been questioned in recent months following its shock merger with the PIF.
An example of the significant shift in financial rewards available to players on the PGA Tour can be found in the purse on offer this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship.
As one of the PGA Tour’s designated events, a total prize fund of $20m is available, with $3.6m going to the winner. In contrast, the 2022 tournament had a $15m purse, of which winner Tony Finau was awarded $2.7m.
That’s just the latest of several designated events on the PGA Tour offering the same purse this year, while the partnership with the PIF is only likely to see further cash injections in the future.
Sutton, who last played on the PGA Tour Champions in 2019, admitted that the game is becoming unrecognisable from the one of his prime. He said: “It’s just a different world. Like I said a second ago, I’m not sure I know golf anymore.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Who Is Carlota Ciganda's Caddie?
The Spaniard entrusts a Alvaro Prada as her man on the bag
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
How A Trip To Warrington Sparked Bryson DeChambeau's Historic Round Of 58
LIV Golf history maker Bryson DeChambeau took a trip to Scottsdale Golf's Fit.Build.Play performance centre in Warrington to get his clubs dialled in
By Dan Parker Published
-
Jay Monahan Holds PGA Tour Player Meeting Amid Shock Resignation Of Senior Official
Monahan has held his first meeting with players since a leave of absence in June due to poor health following the PGA Tour's shock link up with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund
By James Nursey Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Seen Testing New Putters Ahead Of FedEx Cup Playoffs
The world No.1 currently ranks 140th on the PGA Tour for strokes gained with his flat stick
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
8 Big Names Missing From The 2023 AIG Women's Open
We look at some of the big names who will not be teeing it up at Walton Heath in the 2023 AIG Women's Open
By Paul Higham Published
-
‘Beautiful But It’s Terrible To Be In’ - Pros On The Heather Challenge At Walton Heath
Pros have given their thoughts on Walton Heath's famous heather ahead of the AIG Women's Open
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy Spotted Using Scotty Cameron Putter
The World No.2 has been pictured using a different Scotty Cameron putter ahead of the FedEx St Jude Championship
By Elliott Heath Published
-
‘We Should Give Him The Chance To See This Through’ - Rahm On Jay Monahan
The Spaniard believes the PGA Tour commissioner deserves the opportunity to stay in his post
By Mike Hall Published
-
AIG Women's Open Tee Times 2023 - Rounds One And Two
All of the tee times and groupings for the first two rounds of the Major at Walton Heath
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Of America Among Latest To Voice Opposition Against Golf Ball Rollback Proposal
The World Alliance of PGA’s have joined the PGA Tour in not supporting the USGA and R&A's proposed Model Local Rule
By Ben Fleming Published