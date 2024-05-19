‘I Don’t Think Finishing 30th Is Progress’ – Koepka ‘Disappointed’ With PGA Championship Defence
Koepka dismissed the suggestion his PGA Championship showing was an improvement from The Masters
Brooks Koepka admitted his game feels “pretty close” but refused to describe his PGA Championship defence as “progress” following his lacklustre Masters showing.
The 34-year-old was hypercritical of his performance at Augusta National after a T45 finish and revealed at Valhalla that he was given “punishment workouts” to complete as a consequence.
Koepka won his third PGA Championship and fifth Major at Oak Hill 12 months ago but there will be a different name etched onto the Wanamaker Trophy this year after he finished nine-under for the week in Kentucky and well off the pace.
Asked to assess his week, Koepka said: “Not very good. I think it's pretty obvious, isn't it.”
He added: “I don't think finishing 30th is progress. Played good today, played good the other two days. Yesterday just didn't have anything. Was kind of disappointed with the way I finished.”
Koepka opened with rounds of 67 and 68 to put himself within five of the lead at the halfway stage but dropped out of contention with a disappointing three-over 74 on Saturday.
He finished strong with a Sunday 66 that featured six birdies against just a lone bogey but was left perplexed as to why his game deserted him during the third round.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“Yesterday I don't think I did one thing good at all,” he continued. “Usually when you play bad, you've got one thing that you do okay, and you might putt bad or you might drive it bad. Yesterday was just a combination of everything.”
Nevertheless, the outlook is mostly positive for the five-time Major champion ahead of next month’s US Open at Pinehurst and The Open in July at Royal Troon.
“I feel like I'm playing good,” said Koepka. “It's just yesterday was kind of unfortunate timing. But I felt like I'm playing all right.
“I missed a bunch of putts on Friday from inside like five feet, and then yesterday's round was unfortunate. But other than that, I think I'm pretty close to right there.”
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he decided to go freelance and now covers a variety of topics for Golf Monthly.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Mizuno mp32 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
PGA Championship Low Club Pro Braden Shattuck Set For 10-Hour Drive Following Victory Ceremony
Shattuck comfortably claimed the title on Sunday, with the 29-year-old then revealing he has plans to play a qualifier on Monday... Some 10 hours away in Pennsylvania
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Descente Golf Clothing Xander Schauffele Is Wearing At The PGA Championship
Schauffele heads into the final round in a share of the lead, but it's not just his golf that has been drawing attention, with his apparel being spoken about on the internet
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Championship Low Club Pro Braden Shattuck Set For 10-Hour Drive Following Victory Ceremony
Shattuck comfortably claimed the title on Sunday, with the 29-year-old then revealing he has plans to play a qualifier on Monday... Some 10 hours away in Pennsylvania
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Much Does The Winning Caddie Earn At The 2024 PGA Championship?
The total prize purse for the 2024 PGA Championship has risen to $18.5 million, but how much of that does the winning caddie take home?
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Alejandro Tosti Makes Outrageous Eagle After Driving 13th Green At PGA Championship
The Argentinian produced one of the shots of the week during the final round of the PGA Championship, as his tee shot on the par 4 13th finished six feet away for an eagle
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau 10 Yards Clear Of Rory McIlroy In PGA Championship Average Driving Distance
The Northern Irishman is known to be one of the longest hitters out there, topping the PGA Tour's respective statistic in 2023, but McIlroy is comfortably behind his LIV Golf rival at Valhalla this week
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Credits YouTube For Popularity Increase Among Golf Fans
The Scientist has gained a new section of fans courtesy of his entertaining YouTube channel which features the 'Break 50' series
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Stay In My Lane' - Xander Schauffele Not Making Any Special Plans As He Looks To Break Major Duck At Valhalla
The 30-year-old is in the final group at Valhalla on Sunday alongside two-time Major winner, Collin Morikawa
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Was Definitely Not Feeling Like Myself' - Scottie Scheffler Highlights Delayed Reaction To Arrest After Incredible Par-Or-Better Streak Snapped
The World No.1 admitted to "definitely not feeling like myself" during an uncharacteristic bogey-laden round at Valhalla Golf Club on Saturday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
PGA Championship Final Round Tee Times
The final group of Schauffele and Morikawa go out at 2.35pm local time in Sunday's PGA Championship final round
By Elliott Heath Published