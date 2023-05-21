'I Don't Care, It's Not A Big Deal' - DeChambeau Responds After Being Booed At PGA Championship

Viewers were treated to an enthralling third day at the PGA Championship on Saturday, with world-class golf being played in brutal conditions at Oak Hill. However, although there was some great golf on show, there were some slightly unsavoury scenes on the first tee, when Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka were booed when they were introduced.

Speaking on the Sky Sports broadcast, Ewen Murray called the scenes: "Most strange" and "completely uncalled for," with both DeChambeau and Koepka responding to the jeers following the conclusion of their rounds.

DeChambeau and Koepka shake hands following their third round (Image credit: Getty Images)

"No, I don't care. I mean, it's not a big deal. I mean, they are going to do that no matter what," said DeChambeau, who carded a level-par round of 70 to sit three back of his fellow countryman, Koepka.

He went on to add: "You know what, look, it's New York, and I expect it here, I appreciate the fans, them doing that to me. It's like, okay, cool, no problem. I've got no problem, either way. If we got applause, that's fantastic and if not, you know what, whatever, it is what it is. It still was fun today."

Along with DeChambeau, Koepka also responded, with the four-time Major winner jokingly stating: "I didn't hear any good chirps, nothing creative. A lot of it's repetitive honestly. I'm not trying to dog the fans, but I enjoy when they are creative, when there's something funny that they say. Honestly it's hard to hear. The umbrella, you could barely, barely hear anything. So it was tough, and everybody's got their hands tied."

Koepka claimed the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently, Koepka leads the tournament by one shot from Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners, with the American looking to make it a hat-trick of PGA Championships and a fifth Major title.

Firing rounds of 72 and back-to-back 66s, Koepka will be the heavy favourite going into the final day at Oak Hill, with the 33-year-old looking to banish the demons of Augusta National, a tournament which he claimed he "choked away" back in April.

Now, Koepka seems to have changed his mindset, with the American explaining after his third round that: "I think that was a big thing for me but other than that I think even having -- learning what I learned at Augusta kind of helped today. Like I said, I won't do it again the rest of my career. But that doesn't mean that you can't go play bad -- you can play good, you'll play bad but I'll never have that mindset or that won't ever be the reason."