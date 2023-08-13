'I Didn't Know If I Could Ever Win Again' - Vu Celebrates 'Amazing' AIG Women's Open Victory
The American dedicated the win to her team, after Vu picked up a second Major scalp of 2023
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
On Sunday, Lilia Vu produced an exhibition of golf as a final round 67 gave her a commanding victory over home favourite, Charley Hull.
Arguably, with the AIG Women's Open being her second Major win of the year, you could say Vu has enjoyed an incredible 2023. However, according to the American, she "didn't know if I could ever win again," following a poor run of results after her Chevron Championship victory in April.
A post shared by LPGA Tour (@lpga_tour)
A photo posted by on
Speaking after her round, Vu stated: "It feels surreal to have this kind of Sunday and just to come out with a win, given the past couple of months. I've been struggling with my game and now I'm just feeling good, and yeah, I'm really happy."
Later in the interview, she went on to add: "Honestly I just wanted to win golf tournaments out here on the LPGA. It's been a crazy year for me, doing pretty well at the beginning of the season and just hit a lull in the middle, just struggling. I thought at the US Open after I played so bad, I didn't know if I could ever win again...
"I mean, I was still just getting out the scar tissue from the US Open and playing so horribly there, and just not feeling like myself. I thought the Chevron and winning in Honda and Thailand, that was going to be it for me for my career."
Following her victory at Walton Heath, Vu will now head to the Home of Golf in 2024 as the defending champion, when St Andrews will play host to the AIG Women's Open.
"I am so excited for that tournament. I've been talking about it all week. I think I'm going to cry when I cross the bridge on 18, honestly," explained Vu, whose best result since the Chevron Championship was a tie for 17th at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play.
To put the icing on the cake, Vu is also set to move to the top of the World Rankings, following Nelly Korda and Hyo-joo Kim's results at Walton Heath. "Being the best in the world, that's just crazy to me, just thinking about the struggle I had this year and to come out with that has been -- it's just incredible," claimed Vu.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Report: Tiger Woods Spotted 'Walking Fine' Whilst Attending Son's Junior Golf Event
The 15-time Major champion has not played since his latest surgery after hobbling out of the 87th Masters in April
By James Nursey Published
-
'She Played Great' - Hull Praises Lilia Vu's AIG Women's Open Victory
Although Hull was unable to claim her maiden Major, the Englishwoman had nothing but praise for Vu's performance
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Report: Tiger Woods Spotted 'Walking Fine' Whilst Attending Son's Junior Golf Event
The 15-time Major champion has not played since his latest surgery after hobbling out of the 87th Masters in April
By James Nursey Published
-
'She Played Great' - Hull Praises Lilia Vu's AIG Women's Open Victory
Although Hull was unable to claim her maiden Major, the Englishwoman had nothing but praise for Vu's performance
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Protestors Target AIG Women's Open At Walton Heath
The protestors were spotted on the 17th green as the final group of Lilia Vu and Charley Hull finished their rounds
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Charley Hull Holes Stunning Bunker Shot For Eagle At AIG Women's Open
The home favourite gave fans something to cheer about as she holed a stunning bunker shot on the 11th
By James Nursey Published
-
England's Charlotte Heath Claims Smyth Salver At AIG Women’s Open
Heath saw off Julia Lopez Ramirez on the final day to join an illustrious list of former winners
By James Nursey Published
-
Justin Rose Fires Course Record-Equalling Round At FedEx Cup Playoffs
Rose's prospects at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were massively helped by a nine-under round to equal the course record at TPC Southwind
By James Nursey Published
-
Rory McIlroy Makes Putter Tweak During FedEx St. Jude Championship
The four-time Major winner had already changed to a Scotty Cameron, before finding out the new putter was slightly longer than his standard TaylorMade Spider X
By Matt Cradock Published
-
AIG Women's Open Tee Times 2023 - Round Four
All of the tee times and pairings for the fourth and final round at Walton Heath
By Mike Hall Published